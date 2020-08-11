REVIEW: 'Alt-Right: Age of Rage" examines political extremes

Whichever way you lean, “Alt-Right: Age of Rage,” will give you pause.
The film originally was released in 2018, and has found a home now as a Netflix documentary offering at a time when the United States is more divided than ever.
The ideas of race, power, separatism, bigotry, pride and nationalism all take center stage in this film that could shock some viewers.
Adam Bhala Lough’s documentary shows us clashes between the alt-right and antifa, and lots of conversations with protesters and leaders, including longtime anti-fascist activist Daryle Lamont Jenkins, with the One People’s Project, which publicizes the writings and identities of white supremacists.
Among the alt-right leaders you’ll see on screen is the articulate, conversational and controversial Richard Spencer, who says “Antifa is winning.”
Different people have different considerations of what “alt-right” and “antifa” mean. Lough shows us, rather than tells us.
Merriam-Webster defines “antifa” as a “person or group actively opposing fascism” and defines “alt right” as a right-wing ideological movement “characterized by a rejection of mainstream politics and by the use of online media to disseminate provocative content, often expressing opposition to racial, religious, or gender equality.”
Jenkins follows Spencer and Jenkins, along with different members of their groups, in a sort of parallel journey. Both eventually end up in Charlottesville, Va., at a rally where — you may remember — protester Heather Heyer was killed in 2017 (the man convicted in her death, and who injured multiple others when he drove his car into a crowd of protesters, was sentenced to life in prison plus 419 years.)
Lough also interviews another alt-right activist who appears prominently: White supremacist Jared Taylor, editor of “American Renaissance" and Mark Potok, a spokesperson for the Southern Poverty Law Center, is among others interviewed.
Surprisingly, we see Jenkins and Spencer exchange insults when they see each other.
Both are given ample opportunity to discuss their beliefs.
If nothing else, the documentary is worth watching because it depicts the character of so many adherents on each side. It’s almost a history lesson, now, because much of what unfolds happened in 2017, although it certainly draws parallels with 2020 long before this year started.
I thought I knew quite a bit about the events that transpired leading up to the Charlottesville tragedy, but when I watched this film I realized how little I knew.
Also, because I became interested in the various organizations on both sides, I did some research on several of the speakers and their beliefs — this could lead you, as it did me, to your own sociology/political web searches, which could lead you to explore even more, and less well-known, groups and their philosophies.
Brace yourself for a film that will divide its audience in an already-troubled world.
