REVIEW: 'Alt-Right: Age of Rage" examines political extremes

If nothing else, the documentary is worth watching because it depicts the character of so many adherents on each side. It’s almost a history lesson, now, because much of what unfolds happened in 2017, although it certainly draws parallels with 2020 long before this year started.

I thought I knew quite a bit about the events that transpired leading up to the Charlottesville tragedy, but when I watched this film I realized how little I knew.

Also, because I became interested in the various organizations on both sides, I did some research on several of the speakers and their beliefs — this could lead you, as it did me, to your own sociology/political web searches, which could lead you to explore even more, and less well-known, groups and their philosophies.

Brace yourself for a film that will divide its audience in an already-troubled world.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.