REVIEW: 'Badland' is solid, violent Western

Watching “Badland” is kind of like reading a Louis L’Amour short story.
Writer/director Justin Lee even gives us chapters, with titles, along the way to tell his Western, which has nods to some John Wayne movies while, a time or two, giving off a superhero flick vibe.
The central character of Mathias (Kevin Makely, television’s “The Cavanaughs”) is a Pinkerton agent. Senator Burke (Tony Todd – yes, *that* Tony Todd, of “Candyman” fame) has dispatched Mathias to track down and execute Civil War criminals.
We first see Mathias in a meeting with General Dandridge (Trace Adkins), who underestimates the skills and timing of his opponent. Mathias impresses a competitor (West Studi) and others with his success.
Next, Mathias heads to the Cooke ranch, where he has tracked down another criminal. Cooke (the wonderful Bruce Dern) has pneumonia and is dying.
Mathias tells Cooke he will stay around until the older man dies. In the meantime, he develops an affection for the man’s daughter Sarah (Mira Sorvino,) who welcomes Mathias’s company.
Mathias helps Sarah with chores, and the two strike up a tentative relationship of sorts.
They team up against Quaid (James Russo), who wants the Cooke land. Soon Mathias sets out to track down another man.
In a small, tough town he meets Sheriff Wainwright (Jeff Fahey,) a villainous sheriff who runs the town with a violent hand.
I like the way the characters relate to each other. Not surprisingly, Dern steals every scene with his irascible and not-quite-sorry criminal. He has his moments of remorse for dragging his wife and daughter out to the desolate farm, though.
Makely, a Bradley Cooper type, is impressive as the taciturn agent who doesn’t know how to entertain the possibility of settling down.
John Wayne or Clint Eastwood starred in this sort of role in previous years. Makely is at his best during the action scenes, when he strides into danger.
Wainwright has a no-nonsense approach to his violence: He’s a guy who sets out to do the job right.
The Academy-Award-winning Sorvino is enjoyable as the isolated woman who may have a new vision for her future. Fahey, one of the most underused actors around, is terrific as the brutal sheriff who even uses waterboarding to get what he wants.
This isn’t a classic, but it will be a treat for viewers who, just as I do, enjoy Western dramas.
Its cinematography deserves a shout-out, with beautiful vistas that contrast with rough-hewn settings of the ranch and a tavern.
“Badland” isn’t perfect, but it’s entertaining. Just put the kids to bed before you mosey over.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!