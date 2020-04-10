REVIEW: 'Badland' is solid, violent Western

Mathias helps Sarah with chores, and the two strike up a tentative relationship of sorts.

They team up against Quaid (James Russo), who wants the Cooke land. Soon Mathias sets out to track down another man.

In a small, tough town he meets Sheriff Wainwright (Jeff Fahey,) a villainous sheriff who runs the town with a violent hand.

I like the way the characters relate to each other. Not surprisingly, Dern steals every scene with his irascible and not-quite-sorry criminal. He has his moments of remorse for dragging his wife and daughter out to the desolate farm, though.

Makely, a Bradley Cooper type, is impressive as the taciturn agent who doesn’t know how to entertain the possibility of settling down.

John Wayne or Clint Eastwood starred in this sort of role in previous years. Makely is at his best during the action scenes, when he strides into danger.

Wainwright has a no-nonsense approach to his violence: He’s a guy who sets out to do the job right.

The Academy-Award-winning Sorvino is enjoyable as the isolated woman who may have a new vision for her future. Fahey, one of the most underused actors around, is terrific as the brutal sheriff who even uses waterboarding to get what he wants.