REVIEW: Beanie Feldstein rocks her role in 'How to Build a Girl'

I love the way transitions into a new world she bravely meets head-on: A world in which older, more worldly young men give her grief and try to stop her from writing and becoming a star. She never gives up and never stops believing in herself.

I also love the way Johanna/Dolly gets encouragement from the portraits on her walls that include, of course, Jane Austen. I also love the way she reacts to the first time she sees her byline in print — it’s a moment a writer never forgets, and I believed every second of it.

There’s a little of “Almost Famous” going on here, and that’s quite all right with me: It remains one of my favorite movies. The parallels are intact, but by no means is this a rip-off: It may be comparable, but it stands on its own merits.

Sometimes, after more than three decades of watching movies, it’s fun to reflect back on films that are pivotal in performers’ careers.

This is that movie for Feldstein. She already has earned a Golden Globe nomination for “Booksmart.” I think she’s on the verge of becoming a household name and an A-list actor.