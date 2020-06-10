REVIEW: Beanie Feldstein rocks her role in 'How to Build a Girl'

This charming coming-of-age and becoming-a-writer tale stars a bright, charming newcomer.
Johana Morrigan (Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart” and “Lady Bird”) is 16, smart and funny in "How to Build a Girl."
She wants more than her routine life at school and with her family.
One day, she writes a music review and sends it to the rock critics at a magazine.
Thus “Dolly Wilde” is born. In her new persona, Johanna spends her nights listening to indie bands, drinking and, uh, lots of other activities. She gradually becomes a darling of the 90s indie rock scene, with followers of her own and an edgy, tough critic when it comes to bands.
Other girls begin to dress like Dolly, with her bright red locks, tailcoat and top hat.
A formerly awkward teenager who can only fantasize about meeting cute boys, she becomes, quite literally, too cool for school.
We know Dolly will get her comeuppance, and she does while she becomes her own worst enemy.
The movie is based on Caitlin Moran’s “How to Build a Girl,” and Dolly is loosely based on herself.
I love the way transitions into a new world she bravely meets head-on: A world in which older, more worldly young men give her grief and try to stop her from writing and becoming a star. She never gives up and never stops believing in herself.
I also love the way Johanna/Dolly gets encouragement from the portraits on her walls that include, of course, Jane Austen. I also love the way she reacts to the first time she sees her byline in print — it’s a moment a writer never forgets, and I believed every second of it.
There’s a little of “Almost Famous” going on here, and that’s quite all right with me: It remains one of my favorite movies. The parallels are intact, but by no means is this a rip-off: It may be comparable, but it stands on its own merits.
Sometimes, after more than three decades of watching movies, it’s fun to reflect back on films that are pivotal in performers’ careers.
This is that movie for Feldstein. She already has earned a Golden Globe nomination for “Booksmart.” I think she’s on the verge of becoming a household name and an A-list actor.
Feldstein carries the movie, but the rest of the ensemble is laudable, too. I especially liked Paddy Considine (HBO's “The Outsider”) as Johanna’s father, who wants to, sort of, ride her coattails into his own rock ‘n’ roll dream of being a professional musician.
Alfie Allen (another HBO star from “Game of Thrones”) is terrific as a rocker for whom Johanna falls.
You’ll wince when you watch Johanna/Dolly stumble, hurt her friends and family, and, ultimately, hurt herself. But you’ll love her all the same.
