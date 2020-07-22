REVIEW: 'Blair Witch' director returns with faux documentary about alien encounter

While others saw the triangular flying object in the area, Carl was the only one to see a creature connected with it. When he was interviewed about the incident, he called the creature “Skyman.”

Carl lives with his sister Gina (Nicolette Sweeney,) who tries to understand her brother although at times he tries her patience.

Carl’s 40th birthday is approaching. Now he wants to return to the scene of the incident. Reluctantly, Gina and Carl’s longtime friend Marcus (Faleolo Alailima, who played a bodyguard in “The Hangover”) agree to go with him, despite their skepticism.

There is great art in creating the look of a documentary for a fiction piece. It has that no-frills look and feel that shoestring-budget documentaries exude.

I love the way the characters talk. The dialogue is realistic, and so are the characters, who talk together with the ease of the years they have known each other. The siblings often spar, just as siblings do, always with undercurrent of affection and respect.