REVIEW: 'Blair Witch' director returns with faux documentary about alien encounter

Oh, Daniel Myrick, you got me again.
Does his name ring a bell?
Myrick is an American film director most well-known for his role as co-director and writer of the 1999 “The Blair Witch Project,” with Eduardo Sánchez.
That movie, you may remember, is a fictional story told in found-footage format, so realistic that to this day some viewers still take it as the truth.
At first, I thought Myrick’s “Skyman” really was a documentary. But I enjoyed it all the more once I caught on to the way Myrick chose a documentary format to tell this tale of a fellow who never fit in, and how he longs to return to a moment in time when he connected with the universe.
Loner Carl Merryweather (Michael Selle) lives in the Mojave Desert. He has a knack for fixing stuff, and does odd jobs.
Every day, Carl remembers what happened in 1987, when he was 10 years old, and, so he remembers, encountered an alien.
He has collected books, magazines and movies about UFOs. He continues to ponder what the extraterrestrial told him telepathically.
While others saw the triangular flying object in the area, Carl was the only one to see a creature connected with it. When he was interviewed about the incident, he called the creature “Skyman.”
Carl lives with his sister Gina (Nicolette Sweeney,) who tries to understand her brother although at times he tries her patience.
Carl’s 40th birthday is approaching. Now he wants to return to the scene of the incident. Reluctantly, Gina and Carl’s longtime friend Marcus (Faleolo Alailima, who played a bodyguard in “The Hangover”) agree to go with him, despite their skepticism.
There is great art in creating the look of a documentary for a fiction piece. It has that no-frills look and feel that shoestring-budget documentaries exude.
I love the way the characters talk. The dialogue is realistic, and so are the characters, who talk together with the ease of the years they have known each other. The siblings often spar, just as siblings do, always with undercurrent of affection and respect.
Carl is a fascinating character because the incident was so pivotal in his life. He has spend the next three decades trying to make sense of what happened to him. It has made him, in a sense, an “alien” — a man alienated from most people who know him. Even his mother isn’t particularly affectionate to him.
Carl is a one of those guys you know, someone you probably describe as “a little different” — likable enough, but oddball enough so you keep your distance.
His character is endearing, and so is this movie.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!