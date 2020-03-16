REVIEW: 'Bloodshot' is pale imitation of comic

There were about 26 people – I might have missed the count by one or two - in attendance opening night in the auditorium where I saw “Bloodshot.”

Now, I understand there may be several reasons for this. First, it was Thursday, which seemed to be a kind of tipping point for the COVID-19 virus. On that day, in role as a reporter, I visited several stores where empty shelves revealed the run on hand sanitizer and people were stocking up on toilet paper.

Maybe the skimpy audience turnout was because of the pandemic.

But maybe it also was because this is a pretty crummy movie, and bad news travels fast.

“Bloodshot” is an adaptation of the Valiant Comics superhero with Vin Diesel in the starring role as Garrison.

He comes home one night to his wife Gina (Tallulah Riley, television’s “Westworld”) but soon after is attacked by the crew hired by Martin Axe (Toby Kebbell, “The Hurricane Heist.”)