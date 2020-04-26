REVIEW: 'Blush' gives 'Bridesmaids' actor great dramatic showcase

When her sister goes away and Cathy begins to care for her sibling’s cat, she begins to take notice of the family next door. This happens almost simultaneously with a simple discovery Cathy makes. She begins to draw conclusions about her marriage, and wonder what she should do follow her instincts.

In the meantime, she discovers Tara has been lying her.

Cathy makes the acquaintance of mom Gemma Jean (Christine Woods, television’s “Briarpatch,”) a hard-drinking free spirit whose lifestyle shocks Cathy. When the gently mocking Gemma Jean begins to encourage Cathy to experiment a little, a force within Cathy is unleashed.

Gemma Jean takes pills, smokes and has, shall we say, an outside interest that further surprises Cathy. Gemma Jean’s son Xander (Max Burkholder, television’s “Parenthood”) strikes up a friendship with Cathy, who feels sorry for the troubled teen.

Gemma Jean’s influence on Cathy is profound. Cathy soon begins smoking, despite the anti-smoking campaign in which she is involved, pops a few painkillers and has an encounter that could change her entire life for the worse.