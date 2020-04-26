REVIEW: 'Blush' gives 'Bridesmaids' actor great dramatic showcase

Here’s hoping a much-respected comedic actress will earn applause with a dark turn in this dramedy that takes her far away from her “Bridesmaids” role.
Wendi McLendon-Covey, whom you may remember as a member of the bridesmaids entourage (she has a hilarious part in the airplane scene), has great timing again in “Blush (Imaginary Order),” a grownups-only look at a woman whose life begins a downward spiral after a discovery shakes her to the core.
McLendon-Covey, it turns out, doesn’t just make us laugh. She makes us feel for Cathy, her character, a woman so caught up in routine she has forgotten herself.
Debra Eisenstadt’s film begins by familiarizing us with Cathy’s daily tasks. At every turn, she does everything to make her disinterested daughter Tara (Kate Alberts) and husband Matthew (Steve Little, television’s “Nobodies”) feel comfortable and loved.
I love the way she delivers a fancy cake for a fundraiser at Tara’s middle school. Cathy receives thanks for this gesture, but never from her distant husband and daughter.
Cathy, it seems, is the trustworthy person on whom everyone depends. Cathy always has time for everyone and everything else.
When her sister goes away and Cathy begins to care for her sibling’s cat, she begins to take notice of the family next door. This happens almost simultaneously with a simple discovery Cathy makes. She begins to draw conclusions about her marriage, and wonder what she should do follow her instincts.
In the meantime, she discovers Tara has been lying her.
Cathy makes the acquaintance of mom Gemma Jean (Christine Woods, television’s “Briarpatch,”) a hard-drinking free spirit whose lifestyle shocks Cathy. When the gently mocking Gemma Jean begins to encourage Cathy to experiment a little, a force within Cathy is unleashed.
Gemma Jean takes pills, smokes and has, shall we say, an outside interest that further surprises Cathy. Gemma Jean’s son Xander (Max Burkholder, television’s “Parenthood”) strikes up a friendship with Cathy, who feels sorry for the troubled teen.
Gemma Jean’s influence on Cathy is profound. Cathy soon begins smoking, despite the anti-smoking campaign in which she is involved, pops a few painkillers and has an encounter that could change her entire life for the worse.
Cathy finds herself spiraling downward in a web of lies, unwise choices and rotten luck. At first, it seems as though Cathy’s self-awareness could be a blessing, but it becomes more like a curse as her life devolves.
The film, which screened at Sundance, is interesting, sometimes disquieting, and showcases the extraordinary range of McLendon-Covey.
