REVIEW: 'Bull' is a gritty look at impoverished lives, touching friendship

Abe is a rodeo clown whose body is wearing out. He is understandably furious when he returns home, and makes Kris clean up the mess instead of going to juvie.

She does as she is asked, and they begin to form a tentative friendship. He tells Kris he once rode the bulls, but now knows the art of distracting bulls so the riders can get out of the arena safely.

Abe continues to take the physical punishment of his craft. What else could he do? Morgan quietly lets the audience in on his understanding of the losing hand Kris has been dealt, and he begins to tell her about his life while he provides a safe haven for her.

One day, Kris participates in a bull-riding practice. She seems to take to the challenge. At the same time, she desperately tries her hand and what she sees as a possible way out of poverty.

The friendship between Kris and Abe is believable, and it allows each character room to develop. Each grapples with loneliness, and each finds companionship and some understanding in the other — a miracle in the harsh world they both inhabit.