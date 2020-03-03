You are the owner of this article.
REVIEW: 'Deer 139' is lighthearted but serious about change in migration terrain
REVIEW: 'Deer 139' is lighthearted but serious about change in migration terrain

Linda Cook

She is beautiful, mysterious and evades those who seek her.

“Deer 139” also is adaptable and part of a story much larger than her own journey.

Deer 139 is a real doe, part of a herd of mule deer who are tracked, in this documentary, by researcher Sam Dwinnell with the use of GPS collars. A research scientist with the Haub School of Environment Resources, Dwinnell has studied the Wyoming Range mule deer since 2013.

Anya Tyson is part of the team as a citizen science-project coordinator, along with Tennessee Jane Watson, an education reporter for Wyoming Public Radio.

The idea is to gain a perspective on the migration of the deer in environments, some of which humans have changed.

Deer 139 annually travels 85 miles from her winter home in the sagebrush steppe outside of LaBarge, Wyoming over the Wyoming Range. Her trek takes her across rivers and snow fields.

Dwinnell assembled a group of women who wanted to experience and record the deer’s adventure for themselves.

They study how the deer connect with the landscape, how their relationship to the environment affects their reproduction and survival and what that means for conservation efforts to sustain habitats.

The crew travels 85 miles on foot, with skis, using rafts and packing all kinds of equipment to bring viewers along.

Not only will you see the rugged, challenging terrain the deer must traverse but you’ll also see a group of women form friendships and watch them having a great time while they overcome discomfort, injury and other setbacks.

It’s light-hearted in tone, but it’s serious in theme: Humans must recognize the ripples created every time a terrain is transformed.

https://deer139film.org/watch

Environmental Film Series

River Action has partnered with the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation, Nahant Marsh and the Sierra Club to host environmental films. These films will be shown at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, at 4 p.m. Sundays.

To purchase tickets, $5 for each movie, go to riveraction.org where you also can see trailers for the movies and read more about each film.

• March 15: The Brower Youth Awards and Shorts of Conservation Activists. Each year the Brower Youth Award recognizes the work of six young leaders who are making strides in the environmental movement. Brower Youth Award winners demonstrate excellent leadership as well as a commitment to the communities their work serves. Films will include "Deer 139."

• April 5: "Honeyland" was the most awarded film from the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. This film follows a woman in the mountains of Macedonia cultivating honey using sustainable ancient beekeeping traditions, which show the delicate balance between nature and humanity

• April 26: "Anthropocene: The Human Epoch" shows the impacts of humanity’s lasting changes to the earth because of massive re-engineering of the planet by humans.

• May 17: "Sustainable Nation" is an international-award-winning film that follows three innovators who take lessons learned from Israel’s water shortage to rest of the world. This film is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities.

After each film, a question-and-answer session will be hosted by someone with expertise on the film's topic.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

