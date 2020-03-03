REVIEW: 'Deer 139' is lighthearted but serious about change in migration terrain

She is beautiful, mysterious and evades those who seek her.

“Deer 139” also is adaptable and part of a story much larger than her own journey.

Deer 139 is a real doe, part of a herd of mule deer who are tracked, in this documentary, by researcher Sam Dwinnell with the use of GPS collars. A research scientist with the Haub School of Environment Resources, Dwinnell has studied the Wyoming Range mule deer since 2013.

Anya Tyson is part of the team as a citizen science-project coordinator, along with Tennessee Jane Watson, an education reporter for Wyoming Public Radio.

The idea is to gain a perspective on the migration of the deer in environments, some of which humans have changed.

Deer 139 annually travels 85 miles from her winter home in the sagebrush steppe outside of LaBarge, Wyoming over the Wyoming Range. Her trek takes her across rivers and snow fields.