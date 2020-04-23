REVIEW: 'Dolphin Reef' and 'Elephant' are delightful Disneynature documentaries

Kids might not realize it, but they’ll take away a terrific lesson about ecosystems from this film, because the food chain is part of nearly every moment. Other interesting critters include a cuttlefish and bumphead parrotfish.

You don’t have to be a child, or even with a child, to enjoy this film. I loved watched the younger dolphin learn — there’s a moment of achievement that brought a lump to my throat.

The star of the movie is a young elephant, but the talk of the movie has been the narration by Meghan Markle — yes, that Meghan Markle, who married a certain prince.

"Elephant" follows African elephant Shani and her son Jomo on a journey across the Kalahari Desert with their herd.

There are some pretty intense moments here. Although the film is geared toward family viewing, there is a scene in which a young elephant begins to flounder in deep mud. This had me on the edge of my seat while one of the older elephants goes to the youngster’s rescue.