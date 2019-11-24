REVIEW: Elsa, Anna fans will warm to 'Frozen II'

Linda Cook Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. Follow Linda Cook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With more gorgeous songs, dazzling environments and more of the same characters who have become beloved classics, “Frozen II” will warm your heart.

You may recall the first movie was inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Snow Queen.” The sequel still reflects those origins.

This continues the story of sisters Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell), who live in the kingdom of Arendelle, now ruled by Elsa. Elsa still maintains her icy powers, and this time has an extra gift – or is it? Maybe it’s a curse: She can hear a hauntingly beautiful song that keeps calling her from the north.

In a flashback to their sisters’ childhood, we hear their mother (Evan Rachel Wood) singing an old, traditional song to them about an ancient river.

While the eerie voice continues to beckon Elsa, strange occurrences involving the weather unfold. The whole gang decides to journey to the north so Elsa can find out what’s going on. Although Elsa wants to go alone, Anna will not hear of it.

In the meantime, Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) longs to pop the big question to Anna. Every time he opens his mouth, Anna misinterprets what he’s trying to say. His timing is terrible, too.

