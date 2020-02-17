REVIEW: 'Fantasy Island' is worse than 'Cats'

It’s worse than “Cats.”
At least “Cats” featured the memorable “Moonlight” rendered by Jennifer Hudson.)
It’s only a smidgen better than “Dolittle.” “Fantasy Island” will have you fantasizing about leaving the theater long before the movie is over.
This bizarre reboot transitions the original television series into a horror movie. It’s by Blumhouse Productions, founded by Jason Blum, which is known for many fine horror films, including “Get Out,” Insidious” and “Happy Death Day.”
That makes it even more of a disappointment.
With a nod to the late Ricardo Montalban, who played the role in the television series, Michael Peña (“12 Strong”) plays Mr. Roarke, a mysterious fellow who owns the island where guests come to stay and have their fantasies fulfilled.
Maggie Q (“Divergent”) is Gwen Olsen, a woman who cannot prevent regrets from her past from haunting her.
Police officer Patrick Sullivan (Austin Stowell, also from “12 Strong”) always wanted to be a soldier like his late father was.
Sloane (Portia Doubleday, “Carrie” from 2013) bullied Melanie (Lucy Hale, of “Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare”) and now Melanie seeks revenge. She ends up in a basement area where she sees, behind a glass wall, her old nemesis. Melanie begins to push buttons on a panel, and the torment of what she assumes is a hologram begins.
Brothers J. D. (Ryan Hansen, “Like a Boss”) and Brax Weaver (Jimmy O. Yang, “Crazy Rich Asians”) just want to party.
Add to that Michael Rooker as a maybe-kook stuck on the island who tries to determine how Roarke manages to make people’s fantasies come true.
From the get-go, Roarke tells the new visitors fantasies don’t always work out like they think they will. That’s putting it mildly: They find themselves in all kinds of authentically dangerous situations, ultimately fighting for their lives.
For example, Gwen discovers she is married to “the one that got away” and has been a mother for several years. Patrick meets his father. Masked criminals appear to ruin the fun Patrick and Brax have.
The plot is slow-going while each person pursues a fantasy. One fantasy starts to unfold, then another one does, and so one.
The script feels as though it wrote itself into a corner, with no plausible way out except for the illogical, silly resolution — if you want to call it that — revealed toward the finale. It’s as ridiculous as the ending of Blumhouse “Black Christmas” remake just a few months back.
There are a couple of funny wisecracks, along with a brief sequence toward the end, that are worth a smile or two.
Otherwise, this is late-arriving January junk that's far from a tropical vacation.
.