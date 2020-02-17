REVIEW: 'Fantasy Island' is worse than 'Cats'

Sloane (Portia Doubleday, “Carrie” from 2013) bullied Melanie (Lucy Hale, of “Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare”) and now Melanie seeks revenge. She ends up in a basement area where she sees, behind a glass wall, her old nemesis. Melanie begins to push buttons on a panel, and the torment of what she assumes is a hologram begins.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brothers J. D. (Ryan Hansen, “Like a Boss”) and Brax Weaver (Jimmy O. Yang, “Crazy Rich Asians”) just want to party.

Add to that Michael Rooker as a maybe-kook stuck on the island who tries to determine how Roarke manages to make people’s fantasies come true.

From the get-go, Roarke tells the new visitors fantasies don’t always work out like they think they will. That’s putting it mildly: They find themselves in all kinds of authentically dangerous situations, ultimately fighting for their lives.

For example, Gwen discovers she is married to “the one that got away” and has been a mother for several years. Patrick meets his father. Masked criminals appear to ruin the fun Patrick and Brax have.

The plot is slow-going while each person pursues a fantasy. One fantasy starts to unfold, then another one does, and so one.