REVIEW: 'God Knows Where I Am' is haunting documentary of mental illness

Linda’s actual words, taken from the pages of the journal, are read engagingly by Lori Singer (yes, the Lori Singer from the original “Footloose” movie.) They reflect the confusion, the wonder, the determination and the spirituality of Linda’s mind.

We learn how frustrated Linda leaves her daughter and her sister, and even the courts and support services, and how real her delusions seemed – so real they keep her on the run from imaginary enemies and always hopeful a man on whom she is fixated may come to her rescue.

How do you survive alone in structure that isn’t yours? Linda eats apples — pretty much her entire diet — she harvests under cover of darkness. You’ll be surprised at how she manages with a heating system that somehow wasn’t turned off.

Even though we know “the end,” or at least what happened to Linda, each scene builds suspense while we learn more and more about what led to a tragedy. Always, the film respects Linda and everyone around her.