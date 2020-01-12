REVIEW: 'Hesburgh' documents biography of leader, Civil Rights movement

As much a story of the civil rights movement and American history as it is Theodore M. Hesburgh, “Hesburgh” will interest historians and as well as Notre Dame alumni.

The film by Patrick Creadon, who also directed another terrific documentary, “Wordplay,” about the New York Times’ longtime crossword-puzzle editor Will Shortz, again chronicles a fascinating life. This time, it’s the biography of Hesburgh, a well-known Catholic priest and longtime president of the University of Notre Dame.

“Father Ted” had connections … that’s an understatement. It seems every pivotal moment of American history for at least 60 years involved Hesburgh in some fashion. In many ways, his story reminds me of the fictional “Forest Gump,” the iconic Tom Hanks character who seems connected to every turning point in recent American history.

Hesburgh really was.

The movie’s focus on his involvement with the civil rights movement makes it particularly timely because of its connection to the late Martin Luther King Jr.

Hesburgh was appointed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to the new Civil Rights Commission in 1957. Through a series of hearings, the commission found African-Americans were being denied the right to vote in the South.