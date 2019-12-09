REVIEW: 'Honey Boy' shows the dark side of childhood celebrity

James rarely stops talking, reminiscing about his clowning days, telling inappropriate jokes and rattling on about his views on just about everything. Otis haplessly tries to memorize his scripts and get some sleep before his father takes him to the studio on a motorcycle.

Clifton Collins, one of my favorite actor, stars as Otis’s Big Brother, whom James loathes even before he meets. Seething with jealousy and resentment, James at first verbally then physically attacks the man who serves as a true father-figure to his son.

While Otis becomes more recognized as an actor and more opportunities, including a television series, come his way, James becomes more and more jealous and spiteful. They begin to fight constantly, “You wouldn’t be here if I didn’t pay you,” Otis snarls at one point.

James refuses to talk to Otis’s mother on the phone, so the boy ends up shouting to each parent what the other one is saying.

The movie is hot on the heels of the Judy Garland biopic “Judy,” in which we see a young, often miserable Garland manipulated by the studio and the pills she was forced to take. This puts another perspective on the secret torment of what it sometimes means to be a child star.