REVIEW: Horror or high art? New documentary debates the good, bad of notorious 'Showgirls'

Some movie-going experiences I’ll never forget.

Such an experience was the night I saw the 1995 “Showgirls,” a notoriously trashy flick that earned a reputation long before it was released on the big screen.

First, the movie is among few NC-17 movies widely released in theaters. If you’re not familiar with that rating, it’s because there aren’t many NC-17 movies around. It’s beyond “R” for graphic sex, nudity, violence and what-have-you. No one younger than 17 is admitted, period, regardless of whether a parent or guardian is on hand.

In the last 33 years, I have seen only a handful of NC-17 movies.

I went into the cinema prepared to be shocked. Ushers required each moviegoer to show identification. And shocked I was, because I began to — quietly, for the sake of others — giggle at its awfulness.

Turns out I wasn’t the only person who felt that way. Director Paul Verhoeven showed up at the annual RAZZIE Awards, which “honor” the worst films of the year, to accept his “win” for Worst Director.

Star Elizabeth Berkley, known previously from her “Saved by the Bell” TV series character, was dropped by her agent after the movie’s release.