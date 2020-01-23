REVIEW: 'I Lost My Body' is an existential animated Oscar contender

The film is told mostly from the point of a severed hand. The animated hand springs to “life,” if that’s what you want to call it, in a laboratory, where it begins a dangerous journey through Paris back to the body of Naoufel, a young man.

Naoufel lives an isolated existence with his uncaring uncle and cousin. He struggles at every turn to eke out an existence delivering pizza.

One night, he delivers a pizza to a young woman named Gabrielle. Although they never see each other, they have a lengthy conversation, and Naoufel becomes infatuated with her.

He goes so far as to track her down at the library where she works, and even secures a job in a neighborhood she frequents.

The story is told in flashbacks and even flashbacks within flashbacks. We watch the hand make its way through garbage, dogs, babies and vehicles.

You’ll be surprised at how quickly invested you become with the hand’s survival. It must fight off rats, calculate distances and movement while it leaps and hitches rides, and comes close to being eradicated countless times.

All the while, in black-and-white flashbacks to Naoufel’s childhood, we see images of fingers and hands.