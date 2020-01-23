REVIEW: 'I Lost My Body' is an existential animated Oscar contender

Among the traditional zen koans is “What is the sound of one hand clapping?”
Koans are questions Zen masters ask students; questions with many answers to be pondered.
If you think that sounds deep, wait until you see the animated Jérémy Clapin film “I Lost My Body,” among those nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
I was surprised at the inclusion of this existential movie in a list that includes “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Klaus” (another Netflix movie,) “Missing Link” and “Toy Story 4” (shame on you, Academy, for omitting “Abominable,” one of the finest movies of the year.)
The French film, with English subtitles, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. After that, Netflix picked it up, and it had a brief run in selected theaters, which makes it an Oscar contender. It's now available on Netflix.
First, this is not a family movie — it's not something you can watch with your little ones. It’s an unrated film similar to a “PG-13” for its language, its themes and bloody images.
The film is told mostly from the point of a severed hand. The animated hand springs to “life,” if that’s what you want to call it, in a laboratory, where it begins a dangerous journey through Paris back to the body of Naoufel, a young man.
Naoufel lives an isolated existence with his uncaring uncle and cousin. He struggles at every turn to eke out an existence delivering pizza.
One night, he delivers a pizza to a young woman named Gabrielle. Although they never see each other, they have a lengthy conversation, and Naoufel becomes infatuated with her.
He goes so far as to track her down at the library where she works, and even secures a job in a neighborhood she frequents.
The story is told in flashbacks and even flashbacks within flashbacks. We watch the hand make its way through garbage, dogs, babies and vehicles.
You’ll be surprised at how quickly invested you become with the hand’s survival. It must fight off rats, calculate distances and movement while it leaps and hitches rides, and comes close to being eradicated countless times.
All the while, in black-and-white flashbacks to Naoufel’s childhood, we see images of fingers and hands.
The dialogue is smart, and the character development is interesting. Gabrielle and Naoufel have conversations about destiny, all of which apply to both of them and the hand, too.
The animation is beautiful, and so is the gorgeous score by Dan Levy.
It will leave you with more questions than it does answers — not unlike what a Zen master might pose to a student.
It’s a movie to ponder, for viewers who want to think while they appreciate animated art.