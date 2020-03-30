REVIEW: 'I Still Believe' brings hope at a perfect time

Linda Cook Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. Follow Linda Cook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sometimes the message in a movie is more important than the film itself.

So it is with “I Still Believe,” an earnest, faith-based true story with a theme that comes at a perfect time when hope can seem scarce.

Andrew and Jon Erwin, aka The Erwin Brothers, had a hit with the 2018 “I Can Only Imagine,” the true story of MercyMe’s Bart Millard. Dennis Quaid, as one of the central characters, gave a terrific performance in a movie deserving of an audience it earned beyond its core base.

The Erwins’ latest – a release so recent I saw it in a theater, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theaters – also is a true story. While it isn’t as solid as “I Can Only Imagine,” it’s an enjoyable enough romance. And it also could be considered a musical, because it boasts enjoyable music. It’s also a biopic, because it tells the story of popular Christian artist Jeremy Camp (the title is the name of one of his songs.)

The charming K. J. Apa (“The Hate You Give”) plays the young Camp, an aspiring musician who meets Melissa Henning (Britt Robertson, “A Dog’s Purpose”) at Calvary Chapel Bible College in California.