REVIEW: Incredible '1917' is a don't miss for the best of 2019 — or any year

The two lance corporals make their way along, and while they make their way we see in an ever-widening shot other soldiers resting, having conversations, dong laundry.

The assignment is a dangerous one: Cross enemy lines with a message, which could save hundreds of lives, for the British troops, including Blake’s brother.

“They have no idea what their in for,” says their general, who explains the battalion with Blake’s sibling is set to attack the Germans in the morning. The 1,600 men are heading toward a trap unless the two young men can deliver the message and stop the attack.

Carrying only a few supplies, the two soldiers head into enemy territory, where the ghastly landscape is littered with bodies of other soldiers and horses.

We get to know them while they walk along and chat. Blake, the younger one, is more conversational, while Schofield is more cynical and quiet during a journey told in real time. Explosions, a plane crash, a surprising discovery on a farm, eruptions of violence are part of their trek.

Adding the story are secondary and tertiary characters, some played by well-known British actors (no spoilers here.)