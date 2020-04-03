REVIEW: 'Inside the Rain' gets inside character with mental illness

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Aaron Fisher’s “Inside the Rain” provides a megaphone to an often-marginalized voice of someone who has mental illness.

It is his own voice.

Fisher wrote, directed and starred in this dramedy about a young man doing the best he can to cope with his mental conditions.

As college student Ben Glass, who announces in class he is “recklessly extravagant,” he gives authenticity to the young man who says he has it all: ADHD, bipolar disorder, and even more.

Ben, a film major, has issues at school where, after an upsetting time, he acts out and ends up overdosing, then is asked to leave school.

He decides to make a movie and show it to the college board to prove, with his dramatic reenactment, that he should be allowed to remain in school.

Rosie Perez plays Dr. Holloway, a tough, confident doctor who tells him she can cure him in six weeks.