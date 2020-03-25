REVIEW: Invest your time in the uplifting 'The Banker'

In the meantime, Garrett and Morris pretend to be a janitor and a chauffeur.

The movie, which has some scandal of its own behind the scenes (it’s easy to find its history with a simple web search — going into it here would detract from details about the movie) is based on interviews with Bernard Garrett Sr. in 1995, as well as court documents.

I judged the film on its own basis. First, it has an intriguing story line that reveals a sad era of history. Second, the characters of Garrett and Morris are interesting, complex characters we come to know and admire. Third, the soundtrack has some outstanding and beautifully timed tracks, including Michel Legrand’s “Cash and Carry” and “A Childhood” by Ray Charles.

Also, this is a great ensemble. Mackie is great as a man from humble beginnings who always has had a knack for finance. His wife recognizes his genius and, soon, so does everyone around him.