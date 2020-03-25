REVIEW: Invest your time in the uplifting 'The Banker'

The COVID-19 outbreak isn’t stopping good movies from being released. It’s just that, for the moment, most of them are being streamed instead of showing in theaters.
If you want to see a real-life story, with terrific performances, head to “The Banker.”
It’s based on the story of African-American men who wanted to become bankers and purchase real estate in the 1950s and 1960s, an era when racism made such an endeavor virtually impossible.
To carry out their ideas, the pair became con men of sorts in a scheme that resulted in both of them doing time behind bars.
Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie, Falcon in the Marvel Universe) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson, Nick Fury in the Marvel Universe) were entrepreneurs from San Francisco who wanted to help other African-Americans move out of ghettos.
Along with Garrett’s wife Eunice (Nia Long, “Keanu”), they coach Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult, “Mad Max: Fury Road,”) who is white, to be the face of their enterprise. He must quickly learn to blend in with the wealthy — and he must play golf — to begin what eventually becomes a banking and real estate empire.
In the meantime, Garrett and Morris pretend to be a janitor and a chauffeur.
The movie, which has some scandal of its own behind the scenes (it’s easy to find its history with a simple web search — going into it here would detract from details about the movie) is based on interviews with Bernard Garrett Sr. in 1995, as well as court documents.
I judged the film on its own basis. First, it has an intriguing story line that reveals a sad era of history. Second, the characters of Garrett and Morris are interesting, complex characters we come to know and admire. Third, the soundtrack has some outstanding and beautifully timed tracks, including Michel Legrand’s “Cash and Carry” and “A Childhood” by Ray Charles.
Also, this is a great ensemble. Mackie is great as a man from humble beginnings who always has had a knack for finance. His wife recognizes his genius and, soon, so does everyone around him.
When has Jackson not made a movie worthwhile with just his presence? In this one, he seems to have a field day as the more carefree, slightly sketchy Morris, a great contrast to the more serious, soft-spoken Garrett. A scene in which Morris chides Garrett, throws back his head and laughs is worth the price to see the film — Jackson always is a delight.
If you want to see an uplifting film — and who doesn’t these days? — bank on this one.
