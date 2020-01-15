REVIEW: 'Just Mercy' is true story about justice, bigotry and death row

Just in time to observe the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. comes “Just Mercy,” a true story about a man unjustly convicted and sent to death row.

Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan, “Creed”) is a young African-American attorney who has just graduated from Harvard.

He becomes an advocate for innocent men on death row. His clients include Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx) whose incarceration and trial are so full of ridiculous “findings” it’s difficult to believe he ever could have seen the inside of a jail, let alone a courtroom.

Stevenson, in a community where prejudice and injustice abound, finds his research tough going. He isn’t even welcome to set up an office with his assistant (Brie Larson) when he first tries to find a location in the Georgia community where he begins the Equal Justice Initiative. To say he is unwelcome is an understatement.

At first he is shocked to experience the bigotry his clients have known all their lives. When he begins to come to terms with its existence, he begins to understand just how much the odds are stacked against the accused and his success to free them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}