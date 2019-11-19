REVIEW: 'Last Christmas' is a sparkling, smart romantic comedy

What appears to be another romantic comedy destined for Hallmark Christmas rotation is so, so much more.

“Last Christmas,” a reference to the Wham! classic, is about a young woman floundering through life who thinks she may have found the one stable elements she needs.

Director Paul Feig helmed “Bridesmaids,” and he knows a thing or two about comedy that can tug at the heartstrings. Emma Thompson – yes, that Emma Thompson, who also stars as the main character’s mother – and her husband Greg Wise wrote the story. It reminds me a little of “Love Actually” because of its comedy that transitions to bittersweet.

Kate (Emilia Clarke, “Me Before You” and HBO’s “Game of Thrones”) and her family came to England to escape the former Yugoslavia in the late ’90s. Now Kate’s mother Petra (Emma Thompson) feels unwanted.

Kate, in the meantime, drifts through life, couch surfing, drinking and enjoying the occasional one-night stand. She works, or rather she is employed, in a Christmas Shop in Covent Garden, where she exasperates the shop owner (Michelle Yeoh, “Crazy Rich Asians.”)

