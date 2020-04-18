REVIEW: Let 'Streetlight Harmonies' take you back to doo-wop days

One of my favorite interviewees is singer Jerome “Little Anthony" Gourdine, of Little Anthony and the Imperials. He talks about the birth of doo-wop, and what it was like to be a child star. Many of the doo-wop stars started their careers as kids.

Doo-wop arguably was the foundation for rhythm and blues, hip-hop and rock ‘n’ roll. “We paved the way Rihanna, Beyonce, Destiny’s Child,” Dolores “La La” Brooks says.

Its importance also had a major impact on society, because it crossed color barriers and brought people of all races together to listen to music on jukeboxes, at concerts and on records.

Many of the performers were African Americans who faced segregation while they went on tour, especially, as several remember, in the deep south. Some studios even tried to hide the race of the musicians. For example, one album cover by The Flamingos (“I Only Have Eyes for You”) purposefully didn’t include a photo of the group. Instead, it had a photo of flamingos.

Time and again, record companies took advantage of the young, naïve groups. “We sold 70 million records,” says Gourdine. "Somebody got the money. It sure wasn't me."