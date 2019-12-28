REVIEW: 'Little Women' deserves to be a big hit

I hope “Little Women” is a big hit.
It deserves to be. Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) directs this smart, gentle film based on the beloved Louisa May Alcott novel.
I know, I know. It’s been done before, from silent films to television, including a version last year that set the story in contemporary times – an interesting idea that misfired.
I have seen a number of the movie interpretations, including the delightful one with Winona Ryder and Susan Sarandon. But this is my favorite, by far.
Jo March (the wonderful Saoirse Ronan) is always at the center of the story that is told partially in flashback.
Jo longs to be a writer, and talks to a publisher about one of her stories. The surly publisher admonishes Jo that “if there’s a female character, make sure she’s married, or dead, by the end or no one will want to read it.”
We then meet the rest of the girls: Emma Watson as aspiring actress Meg, Eliza Scanlen (television’s “Sharp Objects”) as musician Beth and Florence Pugh (“Midsommar”) as the artist Amy.
Laura Dern, who has had a quite a year in this and the marvelous “Marriage Story,” is the loving, practical Marmee, the girls’ mother. Then there’s Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name”) as the wealthy neighbor “Laurie” Laurence who has his eyes on two of the March girls.
Meryl Streep is fantastic (when isn’t she?) as Aunt March, who wants to take Amy to Europe to learn more about painting. I’m a huge fan of Bob Odenkirk (televisions’ “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad”) and it’s great to see him in a small but meaningful role as the girls’ father.
The concept of self-discovery carries through in every scene. Regardless of its Civil War-era setting, almost any viewer will relate to the growing pains of the girls while they discover their strengths and what really makes them happy.
There’s so much to like here: Family relationships, first love, facing loss and longing. Even during its saddest moments, the film remains uplifting with its memorable characters.
Adding to its class is a gorgeous score and beautiful cinematography.
You don’t need to read the book beforehand to fully enjoy the movie. I think quite the opposite may happen: Those who never have touched the novel very well may pick it up and enjoy it after they see the movie.
Another like I like is its rating, which is “PG,” a rarity among live-action feature films.
“Little Women” proves a movie can be gentle and intelligent simultaneously. It will remind you why the book remains a beloved classic.