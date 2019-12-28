REVIEW: 'Little Women' deserves to be a big hit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Laura Dern, who has had a quite a year in this and the marvelous “Marriage Story,” is the loving, practical Marmee, the girls’ mother. Then there’s Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name”) as the wealthy neighbor “Laurie” Laurence who has his eyes on two of the March girls.

Meryl Streep is fantastic (when isn’t she?) as Aunt March, who wants to take Amy to Europe to learn more about painting. I’m a huge fan of Bob Odenkirk (televisions’ “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad”) and it’s great to see him in a small but meaningful role as the girls’ father.

The concept of self-discovery carries through in every scene. Regardless of its Civil War-era setting, almost any viewer will relate to the growing pains of the girls while they discover their strengths and what really makes them happy.

There’s so much to like here: Family relationships, first love, facing loss and longing. Even during its saddest moments, the film remains uplifting with its memorable characters.

Adding to its class is a gorgeous score and beautiful cinematography.