REVIEW: 'Little Woods' is a realistic look at life on the edge

I have an affinity for movies about people with real problems — characters unable to throw money at a life challenge to make it go away.
In “Little Woods,” the characters are just trying to lead lives as close to normal as possible.
The grownups-only drama reminds me a lot of “Bull,” a movie released earlier this year, about ordinary people living on the fringes of society.
The main character is Ollie (Tessa Thompson, “Creed”) who is on probation after being caught illegally selling prescription drugs she purchased in Canada.
Ollie lives in the home where she lived with her mother, who recently has died, in an isolated area of North Dakota. Her sister, Deb (Lily James, “Cinderella”) lives nearby with her son, Johnny (Charlie Ray Reid) in a motor home. Deb ekes out a living as a waitress, and Ollie sells food and drinks (and, previously, sometimes painkillers) to oil-field workers from the back of her pickup truck.
Ollie is just about finished with her probation stemming from her drug charges — her supportive probation officer is proud of her and continues to encourage her. She feels lost when she learns she must find $3,000 to save the family house (a particularly realistic scene is set in a banker’s office.) Her sister also suddenly finds herself in need of money that her boyfriend, Ian (James Badge Dale, “13 Hours”) can in no way provide her.
Ollie makes a desperate decision: She will turn to selling drugs again to help her sister and save their family home before she takes a job out of state.
It seems every hour brings something new to thwart Ollie’s fragile plan to deal again. A local drug dealer (Luke Kirby, “A Dog’s Purpose”) physically threatens her because he feels she’s trespassing on his territory. Meanwhile, Deb faces a personal crisis and drags along her son while they cross the border into Canada for what Ollie hopes is her last illegal journey.
The movie, with tension so taught is could be considered as a thriller, was written and directed by Nia DaCosta, who also directed the upcoming new version of “Candyman.”
I love the look of the film, with characters facing harsh environments both inside and out. Whether it’s a working-class bar or an unforgiving outdoor setting, the only comfort the sisters have is what they give each other.
I like the dialogue, too. These characters talk the way real people talk, with Ollie delivering lines like “Your choices are only as good as your options are,” and “The best part about the day is when it's over.”
Make a good choice and see this.
