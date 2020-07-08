REVIEW: 'Money Machine' examines aftermath of Las Vegas massacre

Documentaries fascinate me.

I could watch documentaries all day … upon occasion, I have.

They are so often movies made from the heart. Someone has to become intrigued with a topic — a situation or a person, generally — enough to have the patience to assemble them, to pursue them and to try to find an audience for them.

There are a lot of documentaries available, but sometimes you have to look pretty hard to find them. Among the new ones is “Money Machine,” directed by Ram Denison.

It’s a film about a massacre in Las Vegas, and why you may have forgotten about it. It has mystery, politics and crime in its brief run time. It will appeal to true-crime enthusiasts and conspiracy theorists alike.

This is what the director himself has to say about the movie in his online statement: “’Money Machine’ exposes a rigged game of corrupt policing and corporate cover-ups that I never would have been able to expose without the cooperation of the retired cops who provided it.”