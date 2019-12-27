REVIEW: Movie drops another 'Bombshell' on Ailes harassment story

Robbie is noteworthy too as Kayla, a young network producer who gets a private audience with Ailes. After she begins to talk about her career with Ailes, he tells her “Stand up and twirl for me.”

The bewildered Kayla does so, and then Ailes, who says “Television is a visual medium,” asks her to hike her dress in a scene that is not violent but is disturbing to watch.

Her character’s experiences are based on real-life women interviewed by the filmmakers.

The character of Ailes never really develops. Maybe that's purposeful. Always, he is depicted as a powerful man who can say or do what he wants, whether it’s sexual harassment or building someone else’s career.

I like the way the workplace is depicted. You can see the fear in the eyes of the employees in several scenes.

I also appreciate the overall look of the film. In an elevator scene, with all three key women characters standing together, we understand just how much they resemble each other and how they have been “created” to maintain a kind of “Stepford Wives” appearance.