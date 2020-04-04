REVIEW: 'Resistance' speaks volumes about famous mime Marcel Marceau

This real-life story about a world-renowned mime speaks volumes about courage and resiliency.
Jesse Eisenberg plays the young Marcel Marceau in the Nazi-era drama “Resistance,” which focuses on the entertainer’s early years as hero who saved children during World War II.
Because the world is saturated with the threat of a pandemic and an ever-changing environment for everyone, with losses of loved ones, jobs, and social norm transitions mounting every day, it’s impossible for me not to draw analogies to stories of bravery.
The movie does not open with the lead character. It begins with a girl named Elsbeth (Bella Ramsey, “Judy”) who watches while Nazis kill her parents.
The story then transitions. Jesse Eisenberg (“Zombieland”) stars as Marcel Mangel, the son of a French butcher who works in a shop along with his father … that is, unless he’s doing a Charlie Chaplin impersonation on stage. His father doesn’t approve of Marcel’s career aspirations.
Elsbeth is among a group of orphans to Strasbourg, where she meets Marcel, who reluctantly agrees provide entertainment and help the children get settled.
He not only entertains them with pantomime, but he also teaches them to stay hidden. While the war rages, Marcel joins the resistance.
As an artist, he’s invaluable: He is able to forge identification papers (this scene lets us see, for the first time, how he becomes Marcel Marceau.) He’s clever, too, and helps in daring escapes.
He and a few other adults want to protect the orphans, so they decide to lead them on a miles-long, difficult journey into Switzerland while they are pursued by Klaus Barbie (Matthias Schweighöfer) and his soldiers.
All the way through, the character develops his skills. There’s a great treat early on when he does pantomime with a group of children, and another when he entertains troops.
Eisenberg does a wonderful job of performing just as Marceau did, right down to the movement of his feet and his surprising dexterity.
The supporting performers all are solid, but it’s Schweighöfer who’s the standout of the ensemble. His character is utterly loathsome but always fascinating, because we see him as both a ruthless killer and a devoted father.
The movie has some horrifying sequences of death and torture, so it deserves its “R” rating.
It’s a tribute to the genius of Marceau. I suggest you watch the real mime on youtube videos (my husband and I did, and we enjoyed them especially after we saw the film.)
I loved the idea that Marceau, as a performance artist and as a courageous man of action, saved lives in so many ways. This is a reminder about the importance of art during grim times, and also about how working together can overcome a seemingly insurmountable challenge.
Now is a great time to let this movie entertain you and lift your spirits – just like its subject did.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!