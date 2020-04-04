REVIEW: 'Resistance' speaks volumes about famous mime Marcel Marceau

He not only entertains them with pantomime, but he also teaches them to stay hidden. While the war rages, Marcel joins the resistance.

As an artist, he’s invaluable: He is able to forge identification papers (this scene lets us see, for the first time, how he becomes Marcel Marceau.) He’s clever, too, and helps in daring escapes.

He and a few other adults want to protect the orphans, so they decide to lead them on a miles-long, difficult journey into Switzerland while they are pursued by Klaus Barbie (Matthias Schweighöfer) and his soldiers.

All the way through, the character develops his skills. There’s a great treat early on when he does pantomime with a group of children, and another when he entertains troops.

Eisenberg does a wonderful job of performing just as Marceau did, right down to the movement of his feet and his surprising dexterity.

The supporting performers all are solid, but it’s Schweighöfer who’s the standout of the ensemble. His character is utterly loathsome but always fascinating, because we see him as both a ruthless killer and a devoted father.

The movie has some horrifying sequences of death and torture, so it deserves its “R” rating.