REVIEW: Revisionist, female-empowered 'Judy & Punch' pulls new strings on old story

The town is a tough crowd indeed: Killing witches seems to be a popular pastime for the residents. “Happy Stoning Day!” they greet each other.

Punch thinks only of himself. Does a little dog annoy him? He kills it. And what happens to his own daughter when Judy leaves the two alone for a time? “I accidentally dropped the baby out the window,” he drunkenly confesses, shrugging off the crime. “Best we just move on with our lives.”

Punch continues his drunken rage by pummeling his wife into unconsciousness, then blaming the two innocent servants in a dramatic performance that convinces the townsfolk they need to hang the older couple as soon as possible.

Punch, who cavorts with a local prostitute, schemes to put together puppet show unlike anything he and Judy ever performed.

Meanwhile, a discovery is made. And Punch is about to get his comeuppance.

Foulkes wisely turns the camera away from much of the violence. We learn about what’s happened with the baby, but we never see it, for example.