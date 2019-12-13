REVIEW: 'Richard Jewell' sets the record straight ... for one character

Here’s a movie, based on a true story, which rights one wrong while it introduces injustice for another character.
Clint Eastwood's latest, "Richard Jewell," is a solid film – one of the best of Eastwood’s recent works – but the screenplay doesn’t do justice to at least one of the characters.
Jewell is played by Paul Walter Hauser (“I, Tanya”) who delivers a performance worthy of an Oscar nod.
Jewell is an awkward by-the-book part of a campus security staff when we first see him. He lives at home with his mother (a marvelous Kathy Bates.) He wants to become a police officer, and shares his dream with his supportive mom.
Later, Jewell is part of the security team at Centennial Olympic Park on July 27, 1996, during the Summer Olympics in Atlanta. He discovers a backpack with three pipe bombs in it, alerts law enforcement and helps evacuate the area before the bomb squad arrives.
Eventually, the bomb explodes, with more than 100 people injured and one person killed (later, a camera operator died from a heart attack.)
You have free articles remaining.
For a brief time, Jewell was the man of the hour. He was called a hero, and his mother was understandably proud.
But three days after the bombing, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution publishes an article by Kathy Scruggs and Ron Martz saying the FBI considers Jewell to be a suspect. Soon, a law-enforcement team is in the Jewell home, carrying away video tapes and Tupperware to be inspected offsite.
Soon, Jewell transitions from hero to zero in the public eye. At one point, he realizes he needs an attorney.
Enter Watson Bryant (Sam Rockwell) who does all he can to keep the well-meaning Jewell from blurting out incriminating comments. Bryant takes a fierce stand for Jewell’s rights.
Kathy Scruggs’ character is played by Olivia Wilde. Scruggs, who died in her 40s, isn’t around to defend herself from a screenplay that depicts her trading sexual favors for information.
There is no doubt this is an enjoyable film. It's a well-directed character study of a wrongly accused man and what it took to clear his name (Eric Rudolph eventually confessed to the bombing.) It made me wonder – and I remember these events – whether Jewell would have become so reviled had he been slender, handsome and confident.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says Scruggs is treated unfairly here, and that the film damages the paper’s reputation and Scruggs’ reputation alike. The disclaimer at the end of the movie says some dialogue, events and characters were created “for the purpose of dramatization.”
Reaction to this movie is, as we say in the journalism business, a developing story.