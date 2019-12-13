REVIEW: 'Richard Jewell' sets the record straight ... for one character

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For a brief time, Jewell was the man of the hour. He was called a hero, and his mother was understandably proud.

But three days after the bombing, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution publishes an article by Kathy Scruggs and Ron Martz saying the FBI considers Jewell to be a suspect. Soon, a law-enforcement team is in the Jewell home, carrying away video tapes and Tupperware to be inspected offsite.

Soon, Jewell transitions from hero to zero in the public eye. At one point, he realizes he needs an attorney.

Enter Watson Bryant (Sam Rockwell) who does all he can to keep the well-meaning Jewell from blurting out incriminating comments. Bryant takes a fierce stand for Jewell’s rights.

Kathy Scruggs’ character is played by Olivia Wilde. Scruggs, who died in her 40s, isn’t around to defend herself from a screenplay that depicts her trading sexual favors for information.