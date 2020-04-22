REVIEW: 'Robert the Bruce' is a semi-spin-off of 'Braveheart'

Robert stumbles upon the widow’s home, where she and the children begin to nurse him back to health, knowing all along his very presence threatens their lives.

Among the soldiers who seek Robert's whereabouts is Morag's brother-in-law Brandubh (Zach McGowan, television’s “Black Sails”), who also wants – rather, demands - the affections of Morag.

I like the way the children in the movie, all of whom have heard stories about warriors from the time they are able to understand them, turn into warriors themselves.

The idea of sacrifice runs deeply through this film, which has a theme about the price of war.

Australian filmmaker Richard Gray isn’t afraid to show some action, but he does so with restraint: We know swords have hit home but we don’t necessarily see the gore involved.

Macfadyen is a thoughtful, sometimes remorseful, hero, who continues to ponder whether it’s worth it for him to go on.

Also, for as long as I can remember, I have heard the legend of Robert the Bruce and a spider. It’s told briefly but impressively here: while Robert takes refuge, he watches a determined spider try over and over again to build its web, and it eventually succeeds.