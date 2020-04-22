REVIEW: 'Robert the Bruce' is a semi-spin-off of 'Braveheart'

You may expect a “Braveheart,” sequel, but that’s not exactly what “Robert the Bruce” is. It's a sort of, kind of, spin-off from "Braveheart" because of its star and its legendary titular character.
It’s mostly about a family torn apart by war and its tangential relationship to Robert the Bruce, who doesn’t really enter into the picture until the last half or so.
What’s cool about it is the appearance of Angus Macfadyen, who reprises his role as Robert the Bruce from the 1995 Mel Gibson hit “Braveheart.”
In that movie, we saw Robert at the battle of Bannockburn in the 1300s.
In this one, at the very beginning, we see Robert in a battle at Greyfriars church with John Comyn (Jared Harris, in a great cameo,) whose allegiance is to the English crown, after which the injured Robert becomes an outlaw.
In the meantime, a widow Morag (Anna Hutchinson, “The Cabin in the Woods”) tells stories of Robert the Bruce and her late husband, who fought for Robert, to the three children in her care.
Robert stumbles upon the widow’s home, where she and the children begin to nurse him back to health, knowing all along his very presence threatens their lives.
Among the soldiers who seek Robert's whereabouts is Morag's brother-in-law Brandubh (Zach McGowan, television’s “Black Sails”), who also wants – rather, demands - the affections of Morag.
I like the way the children in the movie, all of whom have heard stories about warriors from the time they are able to understand them, turn into warriors themselves.
The idea of sacrifice runs deeply through this film, which has a theme about the price of war.
Australian filmmaker Richard Gray isn’t afraid to show some action, but he does so with restraint: We know swords have hit home but we don’t necessarily see the gore involved.
Macfadyen is a thoughtful, sometimes remorseful, hero, who continues to ponder whether it’s worth it for him to go on.
Also, for as long as I can remember, I have heard the legend of Robert the Bruce and a spider. It’s told briefly but impressively here: while Robert takes refuge, he watches a determined spider try over and over again to build its web, and it eventually succeeds.
The story goes this is what inspired him to keep fighting the British.
The film, shot mostly in Montana, often has the look and feel of a Western, but that’s not a bad approach to take in the retelling of this story.
Also, I enjoyed the Celtic-tinged music throughout in the score.
It’s a fictional account of a real-life leader who fought for the people he so loved.
