REVIEW: Salute 'Father Soldier Son' as documentary masterpiece

I realize the year isn’t over. But I don’t see how any other documentary could top "Father Soldier Son," which follows a military family over nearly a decade.

The filmmakers and the family involved were together over almost 10 years. No one could have predicted the course this film would take — only in real life does drama evolve like this.

Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch is a single Wisconsin father who is an active-duty soldier in Afghanistan when the story begins in 2010. His two sons are the older Isaac and the younger Joey.

The boys can't help but cry when their father leaves. They worry about him, but they’re proud of him, and they want to follow in his footsteps. It is difficult to watch the children's tears when Brian returns to Afghanistan from a two-week vacation.

Soon he is back — this time, with a Purple Heart. He has been shot, and his leg severely wounded while trying to rescue someone else. He is determined to keep his leg, despite his agony, because he wants to keep enjoying the outdoors with his boys.