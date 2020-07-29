REVIEW: Salute 'Father Soldier Son' as documentary masterpiece

I realize the year isn’t over. But I don’t see how any other documentary could top "Father Soldier Son," which follows a military family over nearly a decade.
The filmmakers and the family involved were together over almost 10 years. No one could have predicted the course this film would take — only in real life does drama evolve like this.
Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch is a single Wisconsin father who is an active-duty soldier in Afghanistan when the story begins in 2010. His two sons are the older Isaac and the younger Joey.
The boys can't help but cry when their father leaves. They worry about him, but they’re proud of him, and they want to follow in his footsteps. It is difficult to watch the children's tears when Brian returns to Afghanistan from a two-week vacation.
Soon he is back — this time, with a Purple Heart. He has been shot, and his leg severely wounded while trying to rescue someone else. He is determined to keep his leg, despite his agony, because he wants to keep enjoying the outdoors with his boys.
Now the family's days are full of hospital visits and rehabilitation. A new face appears, too: Brian has a new girlfriend, Maria, who brings her own son to live with them. The blended family has its ups and downs, but Maria never wavers in her affection for Brian and his boys, who soon become her own.
Brian struggles physically, emotionally and mentally. He cannot return to active duty, and he begins to withdraw into himself because he is not the man he once was. He feels as though he has become a burden to his family.
The boys are challenged by the new version of their father, whose moods sometimes befuddle them. Isaac is uncertain about his own future, and tries to decide whether he should enlist in the military or pursue a college degree.
The movie is incredibly well-crafted. Every moment, especially moments of silence, has meaning.
New York Times journalists Leslye Davis and Catrin Einhorn follow up on a story written by Einhorn and James Dao about Brian.
There are moments when the camera is so close to the family members I felt as though I were breathing their air. At one pivotal, heart-wrenching moment, the camera remains in place to capture grim reality, but far enough away to provide a respectful distance.
I watched this film with my husband, who, about two hours later, said, “I keep wondering what happened after the movie.” With a simple internet search, we found out.
We bet you will want to do the same after you experience this masterpiece in documentary film making and a family you never will forget.
