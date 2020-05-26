REVIEW: 'Screened Out' documentary gives perspective on screen addiction in kids, adults

Director Jon Hyatt laughed when I told him double-whammy when it came to his documentary about screen addiction.
I watched it via a screener link on my iPhone, which I attached to my big-screen television. Now there I was, talking with Hyatt on the very device that’s the focus of his movie.
Hyatt wrote, directed and produced the new documentary “Screened Out,” in which he stars, so to speak, along with his family.
Hyatt and his filmmaker brothers had been considering making a horror movie, he said.
Hyatt’s brother had been reading “Glow Kids: How Screen Addiction is Hijacking Our Kids - and How to Break the Trance,” by Nicholas Kardaras. They began to talk about how much time their families spent on screens, and an idea for a completely different, but horrifying, film emerged.
Hyatt said it was difficult to find someone to talk about screen addiction.
“I initially wasn’t going to be in the film,” he said. “I didn’t even want to do it. My wife and co-producer basically said ‘Oh no, that’s a great idea.’
“We just turned the cameras on ourselves.”
The couple’s three kids — along with Mom and Dad — are shown staring at smart phones and other screens instead of conversing.
“I actually felt great sadness watching my kids glued to these things,” Hyatt said. “I remember looking at my kids and myself, and wondering ‘How much are we watching here?’”
He said kids and adults alike have trouble detaching from their screens. “Try it for five hours. Turn off the phone and leave it,” he said.
“I think we need to schedule non-screen time.”
Cell phones and other screen devices are at war for your attention, he said, calling screen time “the digital junk food we need to remove.”
Rehabilitation centers are opening for people addicted to their phones. South Korea, he said, has more than 400 such centers.
“We’re letting a handful of companies and people control the outcomes of children.”
“We regulate TV,” he said “But social networks are much larger than that. And there’s no regulation whatsoever. “
“The first question you need to ask is do you control this device or does it control you? Can you put it down? Can you walk away from it?” he said.
He suggests people start being more mindful, “taking the time to sit with ourselves and breath through these moments. We need to be able to stop and take a breath.
In the movie, Hyatt interviews a number of different people, including Kardaras and Dr. Hilarie Cash, founder and chief clinical officer of the restart Center for Digital Technology Sustainability. Common Sense Media founder Jim Steyer is among those interviewed (Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization, rates books, TV shows and movies to help parents choose entertainment for their children.)
Some of the statistics included are:
70% of people are on our phones from three to five hours daily.
Kids up to age 8 are on mobile devices for an average of three hours per day.
Teenagers are on their mobile devices six to nine hours per day.
Apps and games are created to give users a rush of dopamine. It feels good to use our devices.
“If they hold our attention, they can sell us stuff,” Cash says.
Movies like “Screened Out” are why I love documentaries so much: They help us examine our lives, perhaps change our lives, and start a dialogue.
Get ready to talk about that little screen in your hand or the other on your lap .... or both.
