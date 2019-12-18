REVIEW: Second 'Jumanji' takes video-game romp to the next level

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That’s partly because the cranky Danny De Vito also is on hand as Spencer’s grandfather, and Danny Glover is part of the ensemble as Grandpa’s former business partner Milo.

Glover inhabits the body of Hart — much is made of his slow-talking ways, which are quite the opposite of Hart’s usual motor-mouthed patter. Awkawfina, always a delight, also is on hand as a cat burglar named Ming.

The group is off on another quest — a very dangerous one, of course — and this time things are a little more complex: Sometimes the bodies switch around, so who’s in the avatar isn’t always the same person.

That means double-duty for some of the actors, who look as though they’re having a field day channeling the personalities of whomever they contain. It probably isn’t a good idea to go out for a popcorn after this gets going, because you’re sure to be confused if you miss some key scenes.