REVIEW: 'She Dies Tomorrow' takes a different, effective approach to horror

Take note: This “horror movie” is more of an art-house-type movie based on sensations than it is a traditional story.
That said, it works beautifully and dredges up so much dread along the way it’s a film horror aficionados will enjoy if they realign their expectations.
Writer-director Amy Seimetz ("Pet Sematary") doesn’t give us a monster – not a visible one, anyway. “She Dies Tomorrow” is just plain creepy – it reminded me a little of the equally engrossing “It Follows” from a few years back.
It made me feel the way the COVID-19 pandemic made me feel when I first learned about its presence. This is about a kind of despair, or knowledge, passed along from one person to another.
In the film, we see flashes of something that seems to be biological. Is it a virus? It is contagious?
The story begins with Kate Lyn Sheil ("You're Next") as Amy, obviously troubled and possibly just beginning to recover from a breakup with a fellow we see in a small scene as he angrily reacts.
Amy walks around her house, drinking and listening repeatedly to a vinyl record of Mozart’s “Requiem Mass in D Minor.” She shops online for urns to hold cremains.
She sees psychedelic colors and flashing lights while she paces.
Finally, while she becomes ever more agitated, she calls her friend Jane (Jane Adams, 'Poltergeist") to visit. Jane is perplexed to see Amy in such a state – at one point Amy, who tells Jane she will die tomorrow, asks Jane whether Amy’s skin could be made into a leather jacket.
Jane writes it off to a relapse, because Amy has had addiction problems previously.
But after Jane goes to a birthday party at her brother’s home, Jane, who also begins to see colors and flashing lights, begins to behave erratically. So begins the contagion, which spreads to every person Jane meets, including Jane’s brother (Chris Messina, "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.")
Jane tries to tell them about what she is thinking, but they laugh it off. By the time Jane reaches a health-care provider, we’re pretty sure what’s going to happen to the doctor who examines her.
This is a sensory-heavy film, with whooshing sounds, minimal dialogue and abstract images, which can be interpreted many ways. It’s a vastly different and effective approach to horror, zoning in on an unnerving feeling instead of explaining: We simply watch what happens.
The finale is ambiguous. I called a friend of mine, a fellow critic, and asked whether he interpreted the ending as I did, and he agreed.
Just how this tale about endings, er, ends, is up to how you feel about the final scene.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!