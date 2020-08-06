REVIEW: 'She Dies Tomorrow' takes a different, effective approach to horror

Amy walks around her house, drinking and listening repeatedly to a vinyl record of Mozart’s “Requiem Mass in D Minor.” She shops online for urns to hold cremains.

She sees psychedelic colors and flashing lights while she paces.

Finally, while she becomes ever more agitated, she calls her friend Jane (Jane Adams, 'Poltergeist") to visit. Jane is perplexed to see Amy in such a state – at one point Amy, who tells Jane she will die tomorrow, asks Jane whether Amy’s skin could be made into a leather jacket.

Jane writes it off to a relapse, because Amy has had addiction problems previously.

But after Jane goes to a birthday party at her brother’s home, Jane, who also begins to see colors and flashing lights, begins to behave erratically. So begins the contagion, which spreads to every person Jane meets, including Jane’s brother (Chris Messina, "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.")

Jane tries to tell them about what she is thinking, but they laugh it off. By the time Jane reaches a health-care provider, we’re pretty sure what’s going to happen to the doctor who examines her.