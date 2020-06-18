REVIEW: 'Shorty History' is gentle road trip worth taking

“The Short History of the Long Road” is another charming independent film with fringe characters — a most welcome addition to the cinematic gems of 2020.
The first shot is Nola, a young woman (singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter, “The Hate U Give”) having what appears to be a luxurious dip in a private pool.
Clint, her dad, (Steven Ogg, television’s “Westworld”) is always on the move. Clearly, when the two leave the house to hit the road in their 1980s van, they are leaving a residence that isn’t theirs. Nola doesn’t even have time to finish the hot dog cooked on the grill.
And move they do, washing their clothing by attaching various articles to the van and running it through a car wash. Clint does odd jobs for cash, and the two park the van for free and live as cheaply as they can, always heading down another highway.
Clint is so edgy he never lets his daughter see the end of a movie. He needs to keep going.
Their life is fragile, mostly uneventful, and always interesting. Clint has home-schooled his daughter to be a problem-solver and an avid book reader. She begins to balk at their nomadic ways, and her father, to encourage her, promises to take her to New Orleans, her namesake.
A tragedy occurs, and Nola ends up alone. One by one, she meets people who want to help her while she sets off on a journey to find the mother she never has known.
Among them is Danny Trejo as the proprietor of a body shop who unwillingly hires Nola to help him out when she finds herself destitute and in need of van parts. Nola strikes up a tentative friendship with another young woman who hangs around the garage and who faces vastly different challenges.
First-time director screenwriter Ani Simon-Kennedy (“Days of Gray”) tells her story with minimal dialogue, a gentle touch and graceful direction.
The film reminds me a lot of “Leave No Trace,” another movie about a father and daughter living off the grid.
The performances are laudable all the way around. Again, except for the recognizable and always-welcome Trejo — always enjoyable, especially here as a kindly fellow with a generous heart, this is not a star vehicle. It introduces faces who will be new to a lot of viewers and gives new performers a chance to shine.
Among them is Rusty Schwimmer, whose character, connected to a church, also gives Nola a hand and recognizes the young woman need assistance. But Nola is unable to conform to rules in her hostess’s household.
This is a good-natured road trip worth taking.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!