REVIEW: 'Sobibor' sheds light on horrors of concentration camp
REVIEW

REVIEW: 'Sobibor' sheds light on horrors of concentration camp

Linda Cook reporter Quad-City Times / Dispatch-Argus / Bettendorf News

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Tragic and often difficult to watch, “Sobibor” sheds light on a ghastly and all-too-real concentration camp and the history of the actual uprising there.

Russian actor/director Konstantin Khabenskiy (“Night Watch”) does a commendable job behind the camera and in front of it.

The story takes place over 13 days, beginning with the performance of an exhausted-looking string ensemble that welcomes newcomers, who have no idea some are headed to the gas chamber.

A few people are spared to become part of a slave-labor workforce.

Karl Frenzel (Christopher Lambert – yes, the same one of “Highlander” fame) is the monster in charge of the camp. Khabenskiy plays the real-life Alexander Pechersky, a Soviet soldier transferred after a failed escape in Minsk. He is one of several who eventually concoct a plan to entice Nazi officers into deadly traps.

Khabenskiy doesn’t flinch from the torture and the abominations, which seem to become more intense at every turn, particularly when the Nazis have been drinking.

Toward the beginning of the film, women — who have been asked to remove their clothing — are herded into a gas chamber. Later, you’ll see a man viciously beaten because he refuses to drink cognac. This is one of the most brutal movies I ever have seen, depicting the sadistic joy the Nazis took in the physical, mental and emotional abuse of their prisoners.

Its third act is the most entertaining, with lots of action and escape plans carefully carried out.

Khabenskiy’s movie is solid and compelling, a welcome launch for the annual Lloyd M. Burstein Memorial Holocaust Film Series that will give those unfamiliar with this part of history a glimpse at a hell on earth, and on the heroes who led an escape, which always should be remembered.

It may not be an appropriate experience for children or the faint of heart, but it will inspire others with its story of grit and perseverance under unimaginable horror.

Lloyd M. Burstein Memorial Holocaust Film Series

The Lloyd M. Burstein Memorial Holocaust Film Series, presented by the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities, will begin Sunday, March 22, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

All movies will be shown at 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 22: "Sobibor" is based on the history of the Sobibór extermination camp uprising during World War II and Soviet officer Alexander Pechersky. When he was a prisoner of war on Sobibor, he managed to do the impossible - to organize a revolt and mass escape of the prisoners. Many of the escapees were later caught and died - the rest led by Pechersky managed to join the partisans. The script is based on the book by Ilya Vasiliev: "Alexander Pechersky: Breakthrough to Immortality." 110 minutes. Dutch/Russian/German/Polish with English subtitles. Similar to an “R” rating for graphic violence, torture and sexual situations.

Sunday, March 29: “I Do Not Care if We Go Down in History as Barbarians” This film chronicles a young theatre director's efforts to stage an accurate re-enactment of the Odessa Massacre - in which Romanian soldiers slaughtered tens of thousands of Ukrainian Jews - despite the municipal government's attempt to censor the director's efforts. Her choice angers a city official who threatens to close the production because of its "anti-Romanian" take on history. However, the reaction to the staged play is one that neither anticipated. 100 minutes. Romanian with English Subtitles

Sunday, May 3: “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit” In 1933 in Berlin. Anna is only nine years old when her life changes from the ground up. To escape the Nazis, her father Arthur Kemper, a well-known Jewish journalist, has to flee to Zurich. His family, Anna, her twelve-year-old brother Max and her mother Dorothea, follow him shortly thereafter. Anna has to leave everything behind, including her beloved pink rabbit, and to face a new life full of challenges and privations abroad. 119 minutes. German/Swiss/French with English subtitles

Sunday, May 10: “The Invisibles.” While Joseph Goebbels infamously declared Berlin "free of Jews" in 1943, 1,700 managed to survive in the Nazi capital through the end of World War II. The film depicts four young people who learned to hide in plain sight. 110 minutes- German with English subtitles.

Tickets are available at the door: adults $7; seniors (ages 60 and older) and military, $6; students, free. For more information, call 309-793-1300. All the movies except the family-friend “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit” have adult content, and all have earned awards.

