REVIEW: 'Sobibor' sheds light on horrors of concentration camp

Tragic and often difficult to watch, “Sobibor” sheds light on a ghastly and all-too-real concentration camp and the history of the actual uprising there.

Russian actor/director Konstantin Khabenskiy (“Night Watch”) does a commendable job behind the camera and in front of it.

The story takes place over 13 days, beginning with the performance of an exhausted-looking string ensemble that welcomes newcomers, who have no idea some are headed to the gas chamber.

A few people are spared to become part of a slave-labor workforce.

Karl Frenzel (Christopher Lambert – yes, the same one of “Highlander” fame) is the monster in charge of the camp. Khabenskiy plays the real-life Alexander Pechersky, a Soviet soldier transferred after a failed escape in Minsk. He is one of several who eventually concoct a plan to entice Nazi officers into deadly traps.

Khabenskiy doesn’t flinch from the torture and the abominations, which seem to become more intense at every turn, particularly when the Nazis have been drinking.