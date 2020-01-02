REVIEW: 'Spies in Disguise' makes no secret of animated adventure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Harder still for Lance is the longer he remains a pigeon, the more he begins to act like one — including eating some pretty disgusting stuff and being befriended by others pigeons who want to make him part of their flock.

Lance begins to learn he sometimes needs help — yes, even from someone like Wilbur/Walter — and the value of loyalty.

I like the stylized characters and the fast-paced action which, of course, includes chase scenes.

The background of “Spies in Disguise” is interesting. Apparently a 2009 animated short called “Pigeon: Impossible” was the inspiration for this. The six-minute Lucas Martell movie — which you can see here in its entirety for free at https://mightycoconut.com/pigeon-impossible/ — has a far different look and tone than the newer film.

The idea behind it is funny: A pigeon ends up being trapped inside the high-tech briefcase of a secret agent. Once inside, the bird begins to set off all kinds of weaponry and gadgets, much to the dismay of the hapless agent and those around him.

The brief original includes no dialogue and is even more zany than the full-length feature film.