REVIEW: 'Spies in Disguise' makes no secret of animated adventure

Both kids and adults can embrace “Spies in Disguise,” a fun adventure about a cool secret agent and a nerdy inventor who must work together.
It’s kind of a James Bond-esque approach to action, with the suave, confident Lance Sterling (voice of Will Smith and the looks of Smith, too) as a secret agent who never fails.
Lance is admired by everyone on his team. Men want to high-five him, and women swoon over him. Lance knows this full well, and parades through the office with the entitlement of royalty.
Sterling is reluctantly paired with the brilliant, awkward scientist he calls Wilbur (Tom Holland), whose name really is Walter but, hey, you go with whatever Lance calls you.
We meet Wilbur as a kid, when his mom encourages him to keep inventing things that will help the world.
Among his more recent inventions is “kitty glitter,” a kind of explosive that distracts an enemy with an image of a kitten that ends up showering glitter. Cuteness, via this invention, overcomes evil intentions.
Wilbur also has invented a drink that transforms you into another creature. When Lance mistakenly drinks it, he becomes a pigeon. He still can talk, but he finds it difficult to accept himself as a bird.
You have free articles remaining.
Harder still for Lance is the longer he remains a pigeon, the more he begins to act like one — including eating some pretty disgusting stuff and being befriended by others pigeons who want to make him part of their flock.
Lance begins to learn he sometimes needs help — yes, even from someone like Wilbur/Walter — and the value of loyalty.
I like the stylized characters and the fast-paced action which, of course, includes chase scenes.
The background of “Spies in Disguise” is interesting. Apparently a 2009 animated short called “Pigeon: Impossible” was the inspiration for this. The six-minute Lucas Martell movie — which you can see here in its entirety for free at https://mightycoconut.com/pigeon-impossible/ — has a far different look and tone than the newer film.
The idea behind it is funny: A pigeon ends up being trapped inside the high-tech briefcase of a secret agent. Once inside, the bird begins to set off all kinds of weaponry and gadgets, much to the dismay of the hapless agent and those around him.
The brief original includes no dialogue and is even more zany than the full-length feature film.
For animation aficionados, it’s interesting to compare the two and consider how differently the concept of an accidental secret-agent pigeon is handled by two different filmmakers. Kids will enjoy comparing them, too.
It may not be as lush as a Pixar offering, but both kids and adults will chuckle while the movie’s quick pace makes time fly.