REVIEW: 'The Platform' provides gory, violent social statement

“The Platform” (“El Hoyo,”) a morality play of sorts set in a prison dystopia, is streaming its way through millions of homes.

People are talking about the finale. How you interpret it depends on your perspective of the entire film.

If you can stand to watch this violent, bloody social commentary, you probably won’t complain soon about being cooped in your own home where – I hope – you don’t need to worry about being killed and eaten.

Or worse.

This is one of the most shocking horror movies I’ve ever seen. It reminds me a lot of the 1997 film “Cube,” in which six people are trapped in a series of boxes, with all kinds of traps sprinkled throughout (you might want to check that one out, too.)

The platform in question is a gigantic table covered with an exquisite feast at the beginning of the day. Level by level, it is lowered through its – dozens? Hundreds? – of floors through prison rooms, each of which contains two prisoners.