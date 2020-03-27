You are the owner of this article.
REVIEW: 'The Platform' provides gory, violent social statement
REVIEW: 'The Platform' provides gory, violent social statement

Linda Cook

“The Platform” (“El Hoyo,”) a morality play of sorts set in a prison dystopia, is streaming its way through millions of homes.

People are talking about the finale. How you interpret it depends on your perspective of the entire film.

If you can stand to watch this violent, bloody social commentary, you probably won’t complain soon about being cooped in your own home where – I hope – you don’t need to worry about being killed and eaten.

Or worse.

This is one of the most shocking horror movies I’ve ever seen. It reminds me a lot of the 1997 film “Cube,” in which six people are trapped in a series of boxes, with all kinds of traps sprinkled throughout (you might want to check that one out, too.)

The platform in question is a gigantic table covered with an exquisite feast at the beginning of the day. Level by level, it is lowered through its – dozens? Hundreds? – of floors through prison rooms, each of which contains two prisoners.

The inmates on the bottom floor eat what is remaining from what is served to the floors above them. It’s obvious to the viewer immediately that if everyone ate only his or her share, everyone could survive.

But that’s not what happens. The greedy people eat all they can. Some even go to great lengths to spoil the food for the floors below them.

People throw themselves down the platform shaft to commit suicide. Sometimes a body shows up on the platform.

Every month, the prisoners change floors and fellow inmates.

The main character Goreng (Iván Massagué, “Pan’s Labyrinth”) awakens in his concrete cell, and sees the huge hole in the center of the floor – and in the ceiling above him – that accommodates the vertical-traveling platform.

Goreng’s partner is Trimagasi (Zorion Eguileor), a mean and possibly crazy older man who mocks Goreng and refuses to talk to him much at first.

The two are on Floor 48, which, Trimagasi explains, is a good floor because it’s not toward the bottom of the towering prison.

We learn about the prison and its routines along with Goreng, who has brought a book, “Don Quixote,” as the one item he can keep with him.

His roommate, on the other hand, chose a sharp knife.

It poses a question: Can one person save a greedy, violent society?

Obviously, put the kids to bed before you start this movie, which will provide you a new perspective on what it means to be “cooped up.”

'The Platform'

3 stars

Running time: One hour and 34 minutes.

Rated: It’s given a “TV-MA” rating on Netflix, but on the big screen it would be rated “R” for graphic violence and foul language.

In Spanish with English subtitles.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times.

