REVIEW: 'The Way Back' deserves an audience after brief run in theaters

A solid drama about a man who lost his way became lost in the COVID-19 closure of theaters across the nation.
“The Way Back” was released March 6, which now seems like years ago – back when the smell of popcorn beckoned theater-goers who shared the experience of watching a film together. I saw it at Cinemark in Davenport, where, at the time, the staff wore gloves to protect themselves and the public.
I remember thinking what a great idea this was, and how it might help theaters remain open.
That it did ... for awhile. Then United States theaters began to temporarily close in mid-March.
Now you can see the movie lost in the shuffle of uncertainty after its scant week in auditoriums where attendance already had declined.
Ben Affleck, who has made no secret of his own struggles with alcohol, stars as Jack Cunningham, a former high-school star athlete who, in later years, becomes an alcoholic.
Jack is a construction worker in southern California. He starts drinking as soon as he gets into the shower, where he takes a beer, and puts liquor in his morning coffee. Some nights, he leans on a friend while he staggers his way home from the bar.
Drinking has become as natural as breathing to him, and every bit as important.
His sister and his ex-wife worry about his deterioration.
He receives an offer to coach for an unsuccessful boys basketball team at his former high school. At first, he says he can’t do, but finally he agrees.
At first, I thought this was a sports movie. It really isn’t: It’s a character study that happens to be about a basketball coach. It’s one of the most interesting, dark roles Affleck ever has played.
It’s uplifting to watch the way the players and his new assignment begins to awaken him – and the way he begins to instill pride in the players. Little by little, the ragtag group of athletes becomes a real team while, little by little, Jack finds he doesn’t have as much time to drink as he once did, and he becomes a real coach.
Affleck is wonderful as a tormented man who seems to be easygoing on the surface, but whose anger seems to be just about to burst out at any moment.
The film reminds me a little of “Hoosiers” and a little of “Manchester By the Sea,” which stars his brother, Casey Affleck. The story has a revelation, as does “Manchester By the Sea,” which is key to Jack’s behavior and his relationships to those around him.
It’s worth seeing. Maybe on streaming platforms it will find its way back to an appreciative audience.
