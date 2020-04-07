REVIEW: 'The Way Back' deserves an audience after brief run in theaters

Drinking has become as natural as breathing to him, and every bit as important.

His sister and his ex-wife worry about his deterioration.

He receives an offer to coach for an unsuccessful boys basketball team at his former high school. At first, he says he can’t do, but finally he agrees.

At first, I thought this was a sports movie. It really isn’t: It’s a character study that happens to be about a basketball coach. It’s one of the most interesting, dark roles Affleck ever has played.

It’s uplifting to watch the way the players and his new assignment begins to awaken him – and the way he begins to instill pride in the players. Little by little, the ragtag group of athletes becomes a real team while, little by little, Jack finds he doesn’t have as much time to drink as he once did, and he becomes a real coach.

Affleck is wonderful as a tormented man who seems to be easygoing on the surface, but whose anger seems to be just about to burst out at any moment.