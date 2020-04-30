REVIEW: 'The Wretched' will have horror fans feeling anything but

Meanwhile, Ben watches the couple next door. Abbie (Zarah Mahler) and Ty (Kevin Bigley) have a son Dillon (Blane Crockarell). There’s Something Going On next door — possibly in the cellar.

Ben sees an unusual creature and hears strange noises. Of course, he’s the only person who suspects anything out of the ordinary.

Ben’s parents are getting divorced, and Ben isn’t ready to learn his dad has a new girlfriend, much less have dinner with her.

The creepiness continues to occur, and Ben just can’t leave it alone. He insists on going into the couple’s home, and you’ll be on the edge of your seat by the time you discover what he finds there.

Motivation is key here. Above all, Ben wants to protect the younger Dillon from whatever seems to be menacing the area. I love the gentle relationship the almost-but-not-quite friends have.

Howard and Curda have a really nice, believable relationship, too. Sparks fly with the chemistry between these two actors who are the pivotal characters in the plot.

This is a well-written story, with some twists and turns that you won’t see coming. It isn’t predictable, and the finale packs a real wow factor I enjoyed immensely.