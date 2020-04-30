REVIEW: 'The Wretched' will have horror fans feeling anything but

If you love well-written horror, “The Wretched” will be a great choice.
There’s a little bit of “Rear Window,” along with a dab of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” and a smidgen of the “Stranger Things” series in this smart flick. Also, I got a distinctly Spielbergian vibe with the “only-the-young-people-know-what’s-going-on” theme.
Directors Brett and Drew Pierce have their influences, to be certain. But they understand what makes good horror, and this is not a copycat project.
The first scene starts with a scene set in the past, and what appears to be a witch consuming a child. Did i mention this isn’t for the faint of heart? On the surface, it may appear to be a “PG-13”-type boo-fest. It’s far more intense, and gruesome, than that.
John-Paul Howard (“Hell or High Water”) is Ben, a troubled teen who goes to stay with his father for the summer. He soon has more troubles when he immediately runs afoul of the entitled teen-age locals.
Ben goes to work at a marina, where he meets Mallory (Piper Curda, television’s “I Didn’t Do It.”). She and Ben begin a tentative romance.
Meanwhile, Ben watches the couple next door. Abbie (Zarah Mahler) and Ty (Kevin Bigley) have a son Dillon (Blane Crockarell). There’s Something Going On next door — possibly in the cellar.
Ben sees an unusual creature and hears strange noises. Of course, he’s the only person who suspects anything out of the ordinary.
Ben’s parents are getting divorced, and Ben isn’t ready to learn his dad has a new girlfriend, much less have dinner with her.
The creepiness continues to occur, and Ben just can’t leave it alone. He insists on going into the couple’s home, and you’ll be on the edge of your seat by the time you discover what he finds there.
Motivation is key here. Above all, Ben wants to protect the younger Dillon from whatever seems to be menacing the area. I love the gentle relationship the almost-but-not-quite friends have.
Howard and Curda have a really nice, believable relationship, too. Sparks fly with the chemistry between these two actors who are the pivotal characters in the plot.
This is a well-written story, with some twists and turns that you won’t see coming. It isn’t predictable, and the finale packs a real wow factor I enjoyed immensely.
This is not a star vehicle. But it certainly could be considered a star-maker because there aren’t any bad performances here. It’s so nice to see a capable cast who aren’t household names deliver solid, memorable acting.
I can’t wait to see what the Pierces come up with next.
