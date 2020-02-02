You are the owner of this article.
REVIEW: This retelling of the fairy tale 'Gretel & Hansel' is grim, brother
top story
REVIEW

REVIEW: This retelling of the fairy tale 'Gretel & Hansel' is grim, brother

QC-Linda-Cook-001

Linda Cook reporter Quad-City Times / Dispatch-Argus / Bettendorf News

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

This is grim, brother.

“Gretel & Hansel,” based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, isn’t for every taste. It’s certainly not for kids.

But if you enjoyed horror yarns such as “The Woman in White” and “The Witch,” you’ll want to shudder through this.

The fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel,” with which you may be familiar, is about children abandoned in the woods. It involves a bread-crumb trail and a witch in a gingerbread house with a huge oven. The witch has sinister plans for Hansel.

Director Osgood “Oz” Perkins (yep, he’s the brother of musician Elvis Perkins) deftly directs this moody piece starring Sophia Lillis (“It”) as Gretel and Sammy Leaky as Gretel’s younger brother Hansel.

"Gretel & Hansel"

Famine has spread throughout the land – it’s hard to say exactly what era this is, except it’s a long time ago. Adolescent Gretel meets up with an older man who supposedly can help her and her sibling, but his wants become known immediately, and she leaves along with Hansel.

Gretel and Hansel are helped and encouraged by a huntsman – apparently, he’s the same one who appears in yet another fairy tale, although we don’t see the retelling of that one.

The siblings don’t reach the witch’s house until they have time to sample some psychedelic mushrooms and we continue to learn more about Gretel: She has visions and hears voices. She seems to be in tune with some force of nature.

They do come upon a house with interesting architecture and an interesting triangular silhouette. It’s not made of gingerbread. But inside is a feast that could feed dozens.

Holda (Alice Krige, “Silent Hill”) invites them in to have some food and stay a while. Hansel is happy and pleased to learn to sharpen and use an ax.

Gretel is suspicious. She doesn’t sleep well, and either dreams about or senses spirits throughout the place. As every hours passes Gretel grows more concerned.

But she also is intrigued. Holda encourages her to embrace the power within her, and Gretel begins to understand her connection to nature is more intense than she ever imagined. In the meantime, Hansel grows more uncomfortable and distant.

The environments are creepy, whether outdoors or in the house that seems to have a never-ending series of hallways and hidden rooms. I love the way trees play a huge part in the landscapes and the way the two youngsters interact with them.

The performances all are laudable. It’s great to see a movie that isn’t a star vehicle, but an opportunity to capable, lesser-known actors to shine.

If your taste turns toward the grotesque, you’ll appreciate this dark retelling.

'Gretel & Hansel'

3 stars

Rated: PG-13 for disturbing images, violence and other adult themes.

Running time: One hour and 27 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Fridley-Palms, Muscatine.

