REVIEW: 'Trolls World Tour' embraces colorful characters, varieties of music

How could anyone dislike a vivid, eye-catching movie about the importance of different kinds of music and creatures?
“Trolls World Tour,” the sequel to the hit “Trolls” from 2016, has a much bigger message than what it appears to offer in its trailer.
With its dazzling, bright characters, and environments festooned with rainbows of color, it was created to be taken in on the big screen. It’s a Hollywood movie which, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, pulled a switcheroo: It opened on streaming platforms for families to watch in quarantine. It was the first major studio film during the pandemic to be released to what is being called the biggest digital debut of all time.
Universal Pictures was smart to release it to video-on-demand. The history-making movie originally was supposed to be released on April 10 in theaters, which of closed were part of the closures the pandemic caused.
The story picks up pretty much right after the finale of the first one. Queen Poppy (voice of Anna Kendrick) rules happily over the troll village, where denizens sing, dance and play all day with pop standards like “Good Times” and “Groove Is In the Heart.”
Elsewhere, the Rock Trolls, led by the fierce, hard-rocking Barb (Rachel Bloom) are determined to take over other troll fiefdoms with their loud rock.
Poppy knows nothing about this until a mysterious message arrives, and she asks her father about it. She learns other kinds of trolls exist, in six separate areas, each of which performs and listens to only one genre of music.
Poppy, of course, is a Pop Troll. She is astonished to find out about the different kinds of trolls, including classical and techno, living in other regions.
Now it’s up to Poppy to secure pop music, and maybe other kinds of tunes, too, while Barb goes on her angry rampage to the loud sounds of “Rock You Like a Hurricane.”
Poppy begins to search for other trolls, and makes it pretty late to the land of classical music: A little penny whistle is the only one left.
Poppy learns a lot about herself, her friend Branch (Justin Timberlake) and the way we sometimes forget, or misinterpret, our own history. Woah. There’s quite a philosophy behind the scenes of this musical.
The music is infectious, and it will entertain the littlest viewers as well as their grandparents, although it doesn’t have any offering comparable to the joyous “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the first film.
There are chases, a bunch of funny moments, and a really, really cool finale in which the power of music — which lives in us all — is brought forth.
It doesn’t matter whether you can read a note, or read at all – this is a rollicking movie that embraces everyone who ever has tapped a toe in time to tunes.
