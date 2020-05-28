REVIEW: 'Trolls World Tour' embraces colorful characters, varieties of music

Elsewhere, the Rock Trolls, led by the fierce, hard-rocking Barb (Rachel Bloom) are determined to take over other troll fiefdoms with their loud rock.

Poppy knows nothing about this until a mysterious message arrives, and she asks her father about it. She learns other kinds of trolls exist, in six separate areas, each of which performs and listens to only one genre of music.

Poppy, of course, is a Pop Troll. She is astonished to find out about the different kinds of trolls, including classical and techno, living in other regions.

Now it’s up to Poppy to secure pop music, and maybe other kinds of tunes, too, while Barb goes on her angry rampage to the loud sounds of “Rock You Like a Hurricane.”

Poppy begins to search for other trolls, and makes it pretty late to the land of classical music: A little penny whistle is the only one left.

Poppy learns a lot about herself, her friend Branch (Justin Timberlake) and the way we sometimes forget, or misinterpret, our own history. Woah. There’s quite a philosophy behind the scenes of this musical.