REVIEW: 'Turning' is incomprehensible version of 'Turn of the Screw'

I guess public confession is good for the soul.
So here goes.
I’m an English major and horror aficionado who just doesn’t care for “The Turn of the Screw.” With apologies to author Henry James, I am befuddled by the popularity of his tale about a governess in a creepy mansion with eerie goings-on and children who may not be what they first appear to be.
Sometimes, ambiguity is welcome, and I realize James fans appreciate it. In this case, it’s just not for me, although I admire its tone and imagery.
“The Turn of the Screw” has had many screen adaptations. “The Turning” – see what the filmmakers did there? – is the latest. And it is beyond befuddling.
Although it has some elements similar to the James story, it certainly takes a turn in its last 10 minutes. It’s more a swerve than a turn, with a bewildering non-finale so abrupt I truly cannot tell you what happened in this film.
Mackenzie Davis (“Tully”) is Kate, a young woman who takes a job as a live-in nanny to Flora (Brooklynn Prince, a marvelous young actress who starred in “The Florida Project.”)
I wasn’t clear from the beginning why she wanted to quit teaching to take the job – “I want to make a difference,” she says. Huh? Off she goes, leaving behind her troubled mother (Joey Richardson, of all people!) in an institution.
Grotesque manikins, spiders and dark passages loom everywhere, along with housekeeper Mrs. Grose (British actress Barbara Marten) who blames Kate for everything that goes wrong.
When Flora’s older brother Miles (Finn Wolfhard, Netflix’s “Stranger Things”) arrives from being away at school, things become even more terrifying. Is Kate being haunted by her new environment, or is she gradually losing her grip?
You’ll get “Boo!” moments, a manikin with a head that turns when someone leaves the room, specters in mirrors and the usual tropes, including a disturbing drawing by a child.
It’s hard to believe Chad and Carey W. Hayes, who wrote the enjoyable “The Conjuring,” wrote this script.
But then, the direction doesn’t help, particularly at the end, when brief sequences add up to … nothing. There is no conclusion, the film just stops, and we see a hand moving slowly over a wall.
Not only is this a perversion of James’ original ending, but it also doesn’t add up to anything, with all kinds of brief, weird sequences flying at the audience in a final crescendo of zilch.
I did love Marten’s delivery of Mrs. Grose. Everything about her is interesting, from her hair to her gray palette of attire to her dialogue delivery.
Everything about the rest of the movie is not.