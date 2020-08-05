REVIEW: 'Waiting for the Barbarians' stars Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp in grim morality tale

Depp believes a frontier war is about to break out, and he and his men begin to torture and kill local residents. “I have orders to obey,” he announces.

Robert Pattinson is in a small role as another villainous character under Joll’s command.

The Magistrate comes upon an extremely ill indigenous woman listed in the credits only as The Girl (Gana Bayarsaikhan, "Ex Machina") who barely can walk and has trouble seeing.

The Magistrate has feelings for her immediately — possible guilt mixed romance — and shelters her as best he can.

While The Magistrate and The Girl strike up a tentative friendship of sorts, The Magistrate’s housekeeper (Greta Scacchi, “Palm Beach,”) who has eyes for The Magistrate, watches while The Magistrate prepares to return The Girl to her people.

I wanted to turn away several times during the movie, which proves how quickly and easily power can thwart justice and peace. This certainly isn’t for children or the faint of heart.