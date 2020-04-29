REVIEW: Warm up to 'Togo,' Disney's story of real-life sled-dog hero

But it was the often-under-sung Togo that led the way through the longest stretch of 260 miles.

Leonhard Seppala (Willem Dafoe) takes off on the trip with his 12-year-old dog Togo leading the way. Air travel and train travel are dangerous, and it’s up to Togo and Seppala (among a few others) to save the day.

The film includes a lot of flashbacks, so we get to see Seppala and the much younger Togo becoming friends, even though the dog’s energy tries Seppala’s patience. I like how Seppala’s wife Constance (Julianne Nicholson, “I, Tonya”) roots for Togo along the way, even while the vexed Seppala says “Saint Francis of Assisi would shoot this dog.”

Seppala and Togo become best pals, and Seppala, despite the concerns of others, knows this senior dog has the heart and the intelligence to get the sled team to its goal.

The adventure is edge-of-your-seat engaging, with the dogs facing a storm and traversing ice that begins to crack under them.

The themes here are about trusting an old friend, showing courage during the most adverse of conditions, and the importance of determination.