REVIEW: 'We Summon the Darkness' draws forth gory horror

Put the kids to bed before you watch this one.
Heck, put the faint of heart to bed, too. "We Summon the Darkness" is a gory horror flick that keeps you guessing while injecting some dark humor along the way to make you squirm even more.
It is set in the late 1980s, with three best friends on their way to hear some heavy-metal music at a concert.
We learn about the personalities of the three best friends Alexis (Alexandra Daddario, “We Have Always Lived in the Castle”), Val (Maddie Hasson, television’s “Mr. Mercedes”) and Beverly (Amy Forsyth, “Beautiful Boy”) while they take off on their road trip in a red Jeep Cherokee.
Alexis is the leader, with sass and attitude; Val is outspokenly wild; and Bev, the newer to the trio, seems to be more subdued and thoughtful, sometimes appearing reluctant as she follows the other two.
When the girls stop at a convenience along the route, we see Pastor John Henry Butler (Johnny Knoxville — yes, that Johnny Knoxville, of “Jackass”) on television, where he warns about the evils of heavy-metal music.
About that time, the girls see a newspaper with the headline that’s something like “Teens slain in newest satanic killing.”
With that background, the girls reach their destination: a club where Soldiers of Satan are playing.
Before they head inside, the girls make the acquaintance of three young men hanging out in the parking lot. It turns out the guys are in a van from which, earlier in the day, someone tossed a milkshake onto the Jeep’s windshield.
The boys nervously flirt with the far-cooler girls, and the subject turns to music.
After the concert, the six decide to take off to Alexis’s isolated home in the country.
The group play the drinking game “Never Have I Ever” until things take a turn for the sinister.
Director Marc Meyers also helmed “My Friend Dahmer,” another movie that focuses on a serial killer’s high-school life.
There’s a little of “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” here, along with a smidgen of other slash ‘n’ stalk flicks.
Meyers gets all the details right, from the realistic banter in the parking lot to the way Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven” plays while all you-know-what breaks loose.
This is the kind of movie that really would have taken off in an auditorium, because members of the audience would have benefited from the reactions of those around them.
The actors, with the exception of Knoxville, aren’t household names, and this gives the capable ensemble a chance to be recognized for their talent.
If you’re a horror buff, you should give them a chance, too.
