'Rhythm Section' is serviceable espionage thriller

“The Rhythm Section” may be a little erratic. Still, it’s a serviceable espionage thriller. For fans of the genre, it might help pad out the wait for the latest Bond thriller “No Time to Die” — starring Daniel Craig — set to hit the big screen April 10.

Director Reed Morano's story opens in Tangiers, where Stephanie (Blake Lively), is about to shoot a man sitting in front of her. Much of the rest of the movie is a flashback, until the story catches up with itself and proceeds after that.

Some months before, Stephanie is a sex worker with a drug habit who is hired by Proctor (Raza Jaffrey.) Proctor, it turns out, really just wants to talk: He’s a freelance journalist who reveals her family was killed. Reza (Tawfeek Barhom), a terrorist, was part of the bombing that resulted in the loss of many lives. The skeptical Stephanie isn’t sure about the journalist and asks him many questions. In her mind, Stephanie flashes back too, remembering her parents and happy times she shared with her family.

Stephanie decides to take action: She sets out to kill Reza.