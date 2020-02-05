You are the owner of this article.
'Rhythm Section' is serviceable espionage thriller

Linda Cook

“The Rhythm Section” may be a little erratic. Still, it’s a serviceable espionage thriller. For fans of the genre, it might help pad out the wait for the latest Bond thriller “No Time to Die” — starring Daniel Craig — set to hit the big screen April 10.

Director Reed Morano's story opens in Tangiers, where Stephanie (Blake Lively), is about to shoot a man sitting in front of her. Much of the rest of the movie is a flashback, until the story catches up with itself and proceeds after that.

Some months before, Stephanie is a sex worker with a drug habit who is hired by Proctor (Raza Jaffrey.) Proctor, it turns out, really just wants to talk: He’s a freelance journalist who reveals her family was killed. Reza (Tawfeek Barhom), a terrorist, was part of the bombing that resulted in the loss of many lives. The skeptical Stephanie isn’t sure about the journalist and asks him many questions. In her mind, Stephanie flashes back too, remembering her parents and happy times she shared with her family.

Stephanie decides to take action: She sets out to kill Reza.

"The Rhythm Section"

"The Rhythm Section"

She’s far from ready physically or emotionally to take on the task to which she has assigned herself. She travels to Inverness and meets Iain Boyd (Jude Law,) an agent who trains her in every facet of hunting down and killing someone.

Iain is a cruel master: He has no regard for her discomfort, as evidenced by a scene involving cold water. He explains she needs to get into the rhythm of her training — that her heart is the drum and her breathing the rhythm section.

She also makes the acquaintance of another man: Serra (Sterling K. Brown) who may have more information about the whereabouts of the man Stephanie seeks.

A lot of this will be familiar to people who are fans of Bond and other espionage flicks. The first part is slow going but the pace picks up in the second half. The fight scenes are fun, and the action sequences, including a cool car chase, are well-done.

The aptly named Lively is fun to watch, especially while she transitions from a down-and-out drug addict to a fit and determined killer.

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Burnell.

This is not a movie you may remember into awards season next year. But it will do to pass the time if you want a reason to get out of the house and escape the winter doldrums.

'The Rhythm Section'

2 stars

Running time: One hour and 49 minutes.

Rated: R for foul language, gore, sexual situations and violence.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Fridley-Palms, Muscatine.

Recommended

"1917." Rated R. Two soldiers in World War I take off on a dangerous mission in one of the finest of the year. 4 stars

"The Gentlemen." Rated R. A darkly comic caper starring Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey. 3 1/2 stars

""Little Women." Rated PG. A beautiful retelling of the beloved Louisa May Alcott novel. 4 stars

"Parasite." Rated R. A family works its way into the lives of another family ... and neither suspects what's really going on. 4 stars

"Gretel & Hansel." Rated PG-13. A dark live-action version of the classic fairy tale.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

