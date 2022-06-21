Roundup: Outdoor movies in the Quad-Cities

People can head to Quad-Cities parks for more than just music this summer. Here's a roundup of local outdoor movie series happening soon:

Bettendorf: Bettendorf Parks and Recreation will play "Space Jam: A New Legacy" 9 p.m. June 25 in Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. The movie is free to attend, and people are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Check out the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.

Davenport: The City of Davenport is hosting movies on the Mississippi this summer and fall at LeClaire Park and Bandshell, 400 Beiderbecke Drive. Food vendors and activities will fill the park starting at 6 p.m., with the film beginning at dusk. The next movie in the series, "Frozen," is scheduled to play July 8. Check out the city's event calendar for more upcoming movies.

Moline: The Moline Parks and Recreation Department will show movies at Browning Park, at 15th Street and 22nd Avenue, this July and August. The next movie will be "The Mighty Ducks," scheduled to play around dusk on July 8. "Coco," which was supposed to be shown June 10, has been rescheduled for Aug. 12. For more events from the department, visit the organization's Facebook page.

Rock Island: People can head to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island, for a movie in the park, hosted by Rock Island Parks and Recreation. "Luca" will play at dusk in Martin Luther King Jr. Park, and the Rock Island Public Library will provide games and activities before the show begins. Concessions will be available for purchase with cash. For more information, visit the department's Facebook page.

For those looking for a more traditional outdoor movie experience, local drive-in theaters are open for the season.

The Blue Grass Drive-In, 774 W Mayne St., Bluegrass, Ia., has four projectors for a multi-screen outdoor movie experience. Movies currently being shown include "Lightyear," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Jurassic World: Dominion." For more information on the theater, visit its website.

The 61 Drive-In Theatre, 1228 Highway 61, Delmar, Ia., is showing "Sing 2" and "Jurassic World: Dominion" this weekend. For more information, visit the 61 Drive-In Theatre website.

