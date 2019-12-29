Sandler may win an Oscar nod for raw, violent 'Uncut Gems'

Howard’s biggest problem is his gambling addiction. He owes a lot of money to his brother-in-law Arno (Eric Bogosian). But Howard figures he has a solution: He has purchased an uncut opal straight from an Ethiopian mine, and he plans to sell it for more than $1 million.

He continues to gamble and gets in deeper and deeper, lying and trying to manipulate everyone around him while he places bets, ignores his family, hovers over his girlfriend and continues to find himself at odds with more and more people.

This is a loud, sometimes shocking film with more violence than you might expect: In some ways, it resembles mobster movies directed by the likes of Martin Scorsese.

Not surprisingly, it contains a lot of yelling, not only from Howard but also the other characters, many of whom are exasperated with him. Howard rarely stops talking and shouting, and his family and others simply try to out-yell him to get his attention.

NBA star Kevin Garnett plays himself (he’s very good) as a client who is taken with the uncut opal and thinks it might bring him luck. That means Howard must bet on the game.

The character of Howard is unlikable. But he’s always interesting, and while we watch his downward spiral we can’t help but wonder how it’s all going to end in this fast-paced character study that may result in a golden statuette for Sandler.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.